The cheese snacks combine real cheese, egg whites and a variety of spices for a crunchy treat that almost tastes like a gourmet Cheez-It. The salty flavor might be a bit much for some, but cheese lovers will basically be in heaven.

We tried all four varieties — cheddar, cheddar and bacon, parmesan cheddar and parmesan cheddar with everything spices — though the classic cheddar flavor seemed to be the most popular.

Are they a good choice for the keto diet?

We consulted registered dietician Shahzadi Devje for more insight and she thought the snacks were best fit for those simply looking for a low-carb, high-fat treat.

"If you’re on the hunt for a zero carb, high-fat snack — this fits the bill," she told TODAY. "The ingredients and nutrition profile (are) suitable for those following the ketogenic diet."

The snacks are small but tasty. Amazon

Though it technically fits the requirements of a keto diet, she said it's worth keeping the sodium content in mind when reaching for a pack of these.

"The high amount of salt in this product concerns me," Devje told TODAY. "A 2.25 ounce serving of HighKey Cheese Crunch provides anywhere from 15 to 22% of your daily sodium requirement (based on a 2,000 calorie daily diet). This is a large amount for a small snack serving."

She also pointed out that too much sodium can lead to problems like high blood pressure, heart disease and stroke, so these cheese snacks are better "as an occasional treat than a go-to snack."

Devje also mentioned that there is "insufficient research to make firm conclusions about the long-term effects of the ketogenic diet on certain health parameters," so a strictly keto diet may not be the best choice for everyone.

What do customers think?

So far the cheese snacks have racked up over 1,300 positive reviews on Amazon, with customers raving about its crunchy texture and cheesy flavor.

"These are the perfect on-the-go snack for any cheese fanatic!" one reviewer wrote. "These cheese crunches are such an easy way for me to curb my salty snack cravings."

"These are savory, crispy, crunchy and filling," another reviewer raved. "The seasoning blend is pretty darn good and overall, these make a great addition to anyone on a keto diet, a healthy snack for your children, or for anyone who loves cheese."

Most of the negative reviews found the snacks a bit too salty for their liking.

It's hard not to eat a whole bag of these. Amazon

So while they may not be a great everyday go-to depending on your diet, we think these crunchy snacks will definitely satisfy your cheese cravings.

