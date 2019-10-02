At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue.Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.
Finding tasty snacks that fit into the low-carb, high-fat requirements of a ketogenic diet can be a challenge. Amazon customers seem to have found the perfect dessert in the HighKey Snacks Keto Mini Cookies — but the brand also makes a savory treat that's gaining popularity.
The Shop TODAY team got a chance to try the HighKey Snacks Cheese Crunches and we were surprised by how satisfying they are.
HighKey Snacks Cheese Crunches Variety Pack
The cheese snacks combine real cheese, egg whites and a variety of spices for a crunchy treat that almost tastes like a gourmet Cheez-It. The salty flavor might be a bit much for some, but cheese lovers will basically be in heaven.
We tried all four varieties — cheddar, cheddar and bacon, parmesan cheddar and parmesan cheddar with everything spices — though the classic cheddar flavor seemed to be the most popular.
Are they a good choice for the keto diet?
We consulted registered dietician Shahzadi Devje for more insight and she thought the snacks were best fit for those simply looking for a low-carb, high-fat treat.
"If you’re on the hunt for a zero carb, high-fat snack — this fits the bill," she told TODAY. "The ingredients and nutrition profile (are) suitable for those following the ketogenic diet."
Though it technically fits the requirements of a keto diet, she said it's worth keeping the sodium content in mind when reaching for a pack of these.
"The high amount of salt in this product concerns me," Devje told TODAY. "A 2.25 ounce serving of HighKey Cheese Crunch provides anywhere from 15 to 22% of your daily sodium requirement (based on a 2,000 calorie daily diet). This is a large amount for a small snack serving."
She also pointed out that too much sodium can lead to problems like high blood pressure, heart disease and stroke, so these cheese snacks are better "as an occasional treat than a go-to snack."
Devje also mentioned that there is "insufficient research to make firm conclusions about the long-term effects of the ketogenic diet on certain health parameters," so a strictly keto diet may not be the best choice for everyone.
What do customers think?
So far the cheese snacks have racked up over 1,300 positive reviews on Amazon, with customers raving about its crunchy texture and cheesy flavor.
"These are the perfect on-the-go snack for any cheese fanatic!" one reviewer wrote. "These cheese crunches are such an easy way for me to curb my salty snack cravings."
"These are savory, crispy, crunchy and filling," another reviewer raved. "The seasoning blend is pretty darn good and overall, these make a great addition to anyone on a keto diet, a healthy snack for your children, or for anyone who loves cheese."
Most of the negative reviews found the snacks a bit too salty for their liking.
So while they may not be a great everyday go-to depending on your diet, we think these crunchy snacks will definitely satisfy your cheese cravings.
For more stories like this, check out:
- Amazon shoppers swear by these 'delicious' keto cookies to satisfy their sweet tooth
- The 17 best keto snacks to buy on Amazon or Walmart
- 'Jersey Shore' star Vinny Guadagnino releasing keto cookbook
To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!