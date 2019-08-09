Get the latest from TODAY

/ Source: TODAY
By Erica Chayes Wida

"Jersey Shore" star Vinny Guadagnino, more recently known as the "Keto Guido," is making his keto diet tips and recipes accessible to everyone with his first-ever cookbook.

After losing 50 pounds on the high-protein, low-carb diet, the reality TV star became an advocate of ketogenic eating, just like TODAY's own Al Roker. While he's developed a popular Instagram account with useful tips, inspirational posts and keto-friendly meal ideas, his 801,000 followers (and, of course, all the folks without Instagram) can now read his recipes and words of wisdom in one place.

Boom! I’ve been teasing you guys for a while, but it’s time to officially announce my new book! It's called The Keto Guido Cookbook: Delicious Recipes to Get Healthy and Look Great. As you know, the #keto diet has transformed my life and I'm pretty confident it can do the same for you. I’m no expert, but I found a way of life that works for me! The NUMBER ONE question I get from followers is “Where do I begin?” So here it is...I put 100 of my favorite recipes and a 7-day meal plan into this book. But knowing WHAT to eat, isn’t as important as HOW to eat,so I also explain my lifestyle and how I implement it as a whole. This isn’t a body builder book or some crazy strict diet you have to follow. Eat the right things at the right time mixed with exercise and the results will come. Check out the LINK IN BIO to pre-order! And check back in over the coming weeks as I'll be sharing some sneak peeks and behind the scenes shots that went into making this book. #ketoguidocookbook #ketoguido

"The Keto Guido Cookbook," releasing on Sept. 24 and now available for preorder, is Guadagnino's guide to eating healthy in the way he found successful. According to the book's descriptions, "The Keto Guido Cookbook" was born from fans' continuous requests to turn Guadagnino's social media posts into a book of recipes. But his personal touch won't be lost.

The question of “how long of time in between these pictures “ is not the important question to ask here in terms of “how long did it take to get from left to right”... I’ve always been able to get from left to right in a matter of months by committing to almost ANY diet and workout plan. But after being done with those miserable diets and workout plans I would always go back from right to left... so the question of “how long of time between these pictures” IS important for the reason of “how long I’ve been able to STAY the guy on the right “. The answer to that question is about 4-5 years now . How did I do that? Basically flipping the traditional food pyramid upside down and finding a way of eating that’s enjoyable, satisfying, healthy, and one that never requires me to go on a “diet” . #ketoguido

In addition to a "peppering" of anecdotes and stories by Guadagnino, the book has more than 100 keto recipes. The best part? Dozens of the meals can be on the table in 30 minutes or less. For beginners, it provides a 7-day meal plan with useful information like what to eat and what not to. Guadagnino also sourced ketogenic diet expert and wellness coach Karissa Long to provide a scientific breakdown of why keto works.

Despite this being his first cookbook, Guadagnino is no stranger to cooking — or even authoring a book. He's shown off his skills in the TODAY kitchen with Hoda Kotb, Kathie Lee Gifford and his mom, Paola Guadagnino, and written a New York Times bestselling memoir about controlling social anxiety. "The Keto Guido Cookbook" may not have Guadagnino's pre-keto dishes like spaghetti and meatballs or struffoli.

But for anyone looking for the comfort of home-cooked Italian with a keto-fied spin, Guadagnino includes plenty — from Italian Sausage Breakfast Casserole and Zucchini Roll Manicotti to Baked Chicken Caprese and Tiramisu.

Cabs are here! But the carbs are not.

Erica Chayes Wida

Erica Chayes Wida is a New York City-area based journalist and food writer obsessed with culture, poetry and travel. Follow her work on Contently.