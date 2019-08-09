"Jersey Shore" star Vinny Guadagnino, more recently known as the "Keto Guido," is making his keto diet tips and recipes accessible to everyone with his first-ever cookbook.

After losing 50 pounds on the high-protein, low-carb diet, the reality TV star became an advocate of ketogenic eating, just like TODAY's own Al Roker. While he's developed a popular Instagram account with useful tips, inspirational posts and keto-friendly meal ideas, his 801,000 followers (and, of course, all the folks without Instagram) can now read his recipes and words of wisdom in one place.

"The Keto Guido Cookbook," releasing on Sept. 24 and now available for preorder, is Guadagnino's guide to eating healthy in the way he found successful. According to the book's descriptions, "The Keto Guido Cookbook" was born from fans' continuous requests to turn Guadagnino's social media posts into a book of recipes. But his personal touch won't be lost.

In addition to a "peppering" of anecdotes and stories by Guadagnino, the book has more than 100 keto recipes. The best part? Dozens of the meals can be on the table in 30 minutes or less. For beginners, it provides a 7-day meal plan with useful information like what to eat and what not to. Guadagnino also sourced ketogenic diet expert and wellness coach Karissa Long to provide a scientific breakdown of why keto works.

Despite this being his first cookbook, Guadagnino is no stranger to cooking — or even authoring a book. He's shown off his skills in the TODAY kitchen with Hoda Kotb, Kathie Lee Gifford and his mom, Paola Guadagnino, and written a New York Times bestselling memoir about controlling social anxiety. "The Keto Guido Cookbook" may not have Guadagnino's pre-keto dishes like spaghetti and meatballs or struffoli.

But for anyone looking for the comfort of home-cooked Italian with a keto-fied spin, Guadagnino includes plenty — from Italian Sausage Breakfast Casserole and Zucchini Roll Manicotti to Baked Chicken Caprese and Tiramisu.

Cabs are here! But the carbs are not.