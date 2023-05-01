We found 18 cute Mother's Day gifts you can grab at Target this year — starting at $8

With May finally here, Mother's Day is only two weeks away — and that means it's time to start thinking about how to show the special women in our lives how much they mean to us. We know it can be hard to find the perfect gift that truly encapsulates the love we have for our moms. Thankfully, Target has tons of affordable options that will make any mom smile.

From a $15 massage wrap to sentimental jewelry to a unique gadget for book lovers, there are so many good gifts you can grab at Target that will make her day. Want to treat her to some at-home pampering? You can even combine a few of the gifts below, such as slippers, body scrubs and a robe, to create a spa basket. Plus, with same-day delivery and in-store pick up (if your local store's stock allows) on select items, you can easily score a last-minute Mother's Day gift without worrying about that dreaded delivery time crunch.

Ready to score the perfect something for her this year? Keep reading for our list of 18 Mother's Day gifts that you can grab now at Target.

Target Mother's Day Gifts

This is the perfect gift for the mom who loves to read. We can already picture it: The kids are (finally) asleep and she finally has a moment to crawl into bed and crack upon her current read. This little disc light clips right onto the book, providing ample lighting as she thumbs through the pages.

Tiny Tags is a jewelry brand founded by a mother, for mothers, and it recently became available at Target. While the brand has a series of heartfelt charms, this butterfly pendent symbolizes growth, change and the transformation that comes along with being a mother.

We don't know a mom who doesn't deserve a nice massage now and then. This weighted aromatherapy wrap can deliver a similar relieving sensation, according to the brand. It can also be heated or cooled to fit specific needs. One reviewer says that "just one minute & thirty seconds in the microwave and it provides the most soothing, pleasant, tension-reducing relief to your neck and shoulders."

Sometimes, all you need for a good refresh is a new pair of pajamas. This cozy set is under $22 and comes in a variety of colors and patterns, including pink, blue, leopard print, florals and more — so you're sure to find one she loves.

Who doesn't need a glass of wine on hand at all times? Whether it be in the kitchen, bedroom or even the shower for a luxurious self care night, this wine glass holder can attach to certain hard, flat surfaces for easy access to your favorite pour. It's only an added bonus that the holder keeps the glass out of the reach of children or pets to help prevent mess.

Target's line of Fine'ry perfumes have been all over social media, and for good reason. They're affordable and long lasting, according to the brand. The Sunphoria scent contains summery notes of monoi blossom, orange flower and amber wood.

These slippers aren't just super soft and super comfortable, but the Mother's Day embroidery makes them a great gift for any mom you know (or perhaps yourself!). They're also machine washable for easy care.

Give a mother figure in your life a much-needed reminder every morning with these cute 'best mom ever' mugs. Because they come in an affordable set, it's essentially a two-in-one deal, and you can gift the other to a second mom you know.

Memories are the most treasured gifts of all, and while many of us have hundreds if not thousands of photos on our phones, Mom might appreciate having physical copies of her favorites. This photo album can hold up to 60 cherished photographs, complete with a small bow closure.

All moms deserve a little extra luxury — and this soft, satin robe can give her just that right at home. Plus, it's under $25, so you don't have to break the bank in order to spoil her.

This delicate, silver-plated bracelet would make a great addition to her jewelry box. The engraved heart that says 'mom' and message in the box is sure to make this gift a little extra special.

If she's a Target regular, she's sure to know exactly what the hype is behind Tree Hut. These popular scrubs make the perfect addition to a gift basket, or even on their own, and they come in a variety of scents — but this Moroccan rose one is one of the top sellers.

Moms are always on the go — and it isn't easy to stay on her feet carrying not only her things, but everything the kids need as well. With an average rating of 4.8 stars, this duffel bag is customer-approved for all types of uses, including weekends away, the gym and more.

It can be hard to make time for yourself, especially when it comes to going to the gym. These dumbbells can help improve at-home workouts for busy moms. They're available from 2-20 pound options starting at less than $4.

Add an extra personalized touch to your gift this year with an initial necklace. It could be her initial, or a child's initial — either way, it makes for the perfect everyday outfit accessory.

Mother's Shea is a mother-daughter founded brand that specializes in moisturizing shea butters. The brand says that these butters — which are available in rose, vanilla and lavender — only have five main ingredients: nourishing raw shea butter, shea oil, apricot oil, sunflower oil and fragrance.

With summer right around the corner, it's more than likely mom is in need of a wardrobe refresh. Trust us — you can never have enough Target dresses. Affordable, flattering and stylish, this tiered wrap dress checks all the boxes for a perfect warm weather closet staple she's sure to love.

91% of reviewers gave this massage gun five stars, and we can see why. Don't be fooled by the compact size — this gun is perfect for after workouts or just to relieve knots or tension, according to the brand. One reviewer even got it for herself as a Mother's Day gift, and raves that "it is easy to handle yet packs a nice little punch. It really worked out some serious upper back and shoulder kinks. A great gift idea, or just to treat yourself!"