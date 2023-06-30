Target is having a huge sale ahead of July Fourth — 10 deals you won't want to miss

This 100% terry cotton towel will have you ready to hit the beach or lounge by the pool. With a cute reversible print with yellow and purple stripes on the front and orange and cream stripes on the reverse, it will be the perfect accessory for any sunny activities.

Yes, you read that right, these Sony headphones are under $10 and have more than 1,000 reviews raving about their comfort and sound quality! Between the self-adjusting headband and soft-cushioned earcups, these headphones will allow you to listen to your tunes all day in style and comfort.

No matter the time of year, it's always the right time to get cozy. Whether you throw it over the arm of a chair or drape it over the edge of your bed, you can score this midweight blanket for 40% off right now.

Dare we say that Target has the best summer dresses? This linen mini from Universal Thread is no exception. Available in five colors ranging from bubble gum pink to classic black, you can easily throw this on for a one-and-done outfit.

Now your kiddos can capture all your summer trips and travels on their own digital camera. Coming with a 32GB MicroSD Card and a built-in rechargeable lithium battery, this device will let their creativity run wild.

Sleeping in the heat has never been easier thanks to these sheets that the brand says are designed with a breathable fabric that helps keep you comfortable so you can rest easy all night long. One reviewer wrote, "I just had to buy a second set of these sheets because we love them so much. Our first set was purchased 5 years ago and still going strong! I love how tight they stay on our mattress and they're so soft."

Did someone say coffee? Coming in at less than 5 inches wide, this mini coffee maker is the perfect size for any space. Simply add fresh water to the reservoir, pop in any K-Cup pod, press the brew button and enjoy fresh coffee in mere minutes.

With work from home still going strong, no home office is complete without a printer. Offered at nearly 30% off, you can print anything from recipes to business forms to travel documents. Better yet, it comes with six months of ink so you'll be set to print immediately.

Bring the French countryside home with this Threshold standing mirror. While mirrors are traditionally pricey, Target is offering this one for 30% off. Get a head-to-toe view of yourself all while saving a pretty penny? Say less.

When it's too hot to turn on the oven, an air fryer will become your new best friend. Equipped with 10 intuitive presets, you can bake cookies, broil meat and even dehydrate fruit snacks and veggie chips. Sign us up!

