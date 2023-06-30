Target is having a huge sale ahead of July Fourth — 10 deals you won't want to miss

Grab your bathing suit and fire up the grill because the Fourth of July is almost here. However, before you grab the hotdogs, now is the time to score big savings at Target during the retailer's Sizzling Savings Event. Right now through July 4, you can save 30% on home decor, 20% on kitchen and dining items, 30% on furniture and more.
To save you the time and effort, we took the liberty of finding the best of the best deals — and we're excited to say the least. Keep reading to shop 10 can't-miss deals from Target's early Fourth of July sale, from a wear-everywhere linen dress to a mini K-Cup coffee maker.
Better yet, shopping along has never been easier. Below you can add all our picks to your cart in just one click. Savings made simple!
WOW Reversible Beach Towel
$9.00
$12.00
ZX Series Wired On Ear Headphones
$9.99
$24.99
Cozy Knit Throw Blanket
$15.00
$25.00
Short Sleeve Linen Mini Shift Dress
$17.50
$25.00
Digital Camera for Kids
$34.99
$69.98
300 Thread Count Organic Cotton Solid Sheet Set
$45.50
$65.00
K-Mini Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker
$59.99
$89.99
Wireless All-In-One Color Printer
$59.99
$84.99
Easel French Country Collection Mirror
$63.00
$90.00
Vortex Pro Air Fryer
$79.98
$129.99
Sun Squad WOW Reversible Beach Towel
This 100% terry cotton towel will have you ready to hit the beach or lounge by the pool. With a cute reversible print with yellow and purple stripes on the front and orange and cream stripes on the reverse, it will be the perfect accessory for any sunny activities.
Sony ZX Series Wired On Ear Headphones
Yes, you read that right, these Sony headphones are under $10 and have more than 1,000 reviews raving about their comfort and sound quality! Between the self-adjusting headband and soft-cushioned earcups, these headphones will allow you to listen to your tunes all day in style and comfort.
Threshold Cozy Knit Throw Blanket
No matter the time of year, it's always the right time to get cozy. Whether you throw it over the arm of a chair or drape it over the edge of your bed, you can score this midweight blanket for 40% off right now.
Universal Thread Women's Short Sleeve Linen Mini Shift Dress
Dare we say that Target has the best summer dresses? This linen mini from Universal Thread is no exception. Available in five colors ranging from bubble gum pink to classic black, you can easily throw this on for a one-and-done outfit.
Dartwood Digital Camera for Kids
Now your kiddos can capture all your summer trips and travels on their own digital camera. Coming with a 32GB MicroSD Card and a built-in rechargeable lithium battery, this device will let their creativity run wild.
Threshold 300 Thread Count Organic Cotton Solid Sheet Set
Sleeping in the heat has never been easier thanks to these sheets that the brand says are designed with a breathable fabric that helps keep you comfortable so you can rest easy all night long. One reviewer wrote, "I just had to buy a second set of these sheets because we love them so much. Our first set was purchased 5 years ago and still going strong! I love how tight they stay on our mattress and they're so soft."
Keurig K-Mini Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker
Did someone say coffee? Coming in at less than 5 inches wide, this mini coffee maker is the perfect size for any space. Simply add fresh water to the reservoir, pop in any K-Cup pod, press the brew button and enjoy fresh coffee in mere minutes.
HP Wireless All-In-One Color Printer, Scanner, Copier
With work from home still going strong, no home office is complete without a printer. Offered at nearly 30% off, you can print anything from recipes to business forms to travel documents. Better yet, it comes with six months of ink so you'll be set to print immediately.
Threshold 20" x 60" Easel French Country Collection Mirror
Bring the French countryside home with this Threshold standing mirror. While mirrors are traditionally pricey, Target is offering this one for 30% off. Get a head-to-toe view of yourself all while saving a pretty penny? Say less.
PowerXL Vortex Pro Air Fryer 8qt
When it's too hot to turn on the oven, an air fryer will become your new best friend. Equipped with 10 intuitive presets, you can bake cookies, broil meat and even dehydrate fruit snacks and veggie chips. Sign us up!
