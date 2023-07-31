Calling all students and teachers! We found exclusive savings up to 50%

From early morning commutes in traffic, to hours spent cracking open textbooks in class, to late nights completing (or grading!) homework, students and teachers work hard. And when all is said and done, bookworms deserve to feel appreciated for all the effort they put in to bettering themselves and others every day.

Luckily, countless brands make their appreciation for students and teachers clear by offering these scholars year-round discounts up to 50% off. Whether you're saving up for a new computer from Apple, treating yourself to a new pair of Ray-Bans or shopping for back-to-school kicks from Reebok, these deals will help you save big and look great doing it.

Keep reading to discover all the best student and teacher discounts on the market and learn how to take advantage of them yourself. Plus, we listed our top picks from each retailer if you're in need of shopping inspiration, too.

Shop discounts by role

Best discounts for students | Best discounts for teachers | Best discounts for teachers and students

Best discounts for students

Nike

Nike's 10% discount for eligible high school, college and university students is a reason to just do it, buy that item sitting in your cart. In order to check your eligibility, you'll need to verify your student status with SheerID. Then you can cash in on your new savings!

Nike's Air Force 1 sneakers have captured people's hearts for years. With your student discount, you can hop on the trend while giving your bank account a breather.

Since Nike created the Air Jordan line in 1985, the brand has introduced a stream of products bearing the classic red and Nike swoosh. These Jordans have a five-star average rating and qualify for your 10% student discount.

Biker shorts are still trending and this pair is special because it features six pockets and an extra wide waistband. Grab the shorts now for 10% off.

Under Armour

Student athletes and devoted gym rats deserve extra respect for all the hard work they put in to better their body and their mind. To honor its mission to "make all athletes better," Under Armour is offering college students a 20% discount. To start saving, you'll need to verify your student status by providing your full name, school, year of study and course length.

A classic pair of gym shorts can last years. This pair, which Under Armour labels as a "go-to pair of shorts," is sweat-wicking and anti-pilling, according to the brand. We'd grab them in multiple colors with the 20% off student discount.

With hybrid sleeves crafted for increased motion and comfort, this ergonomic short sleeve shirt can be your next go-to workout top. It's also fast-drying, so you can break a sweat over and over again.

Made from a four-way stretch material, these leggings are calling the name of anyone who needs a full range of motion when they're working out. "Just got these and they are so comfortable and actually stay up when you run," one reviewer wrote. "They are soft, silky, and made me look and feel great."

Ray-Ban

With a hefty price tag, Ray-Ban sunglasses can be out of budget for college students. But with your 20% student discount, you can have a stylish pair of Ray-Ban sunnies and score steep savings. To verify your student status, you'll need to input your full name, school, year of study and course length.

This aviator classic is available in 11 timeless and funky colors. These are universally flattering, so use your student discount to score 20% off!

We're loving these retro round metal sunglasses that Ray-Ban designed with the 1960s counter-culture movement in mind. Are you going to use your student discount to save big on the polished gold style or the matte black frames?

These classic sunglasses will be the perfect contrast to your Barbiecore look. They're also extra big, so you don't need to worry about accidental UV exposure.

Dell

Apple isn't the only fish in the tech pond offering great deals on laptops. By providing Dell with your academic email address, the brand will send you a personalized link to access student tech deals at Dell. Other student benefits include free expedited delivery and returns within 30 days.

The Dell Inspiron 15 Laptop is speedy and affordable thanks to Dell's student discount offers. While saving $100, you'll also benefit from the laptop's high-quality HD webcam, ComfortView Low Blue Light Software and expansive keyboard.

With fast-charging technology that powers your device 80% in an hour, this laptop is great for long days in the classroom with few, short breaks. The devices camera microphone also uses AI technology to reduce background noise, according to the brand.

Student discounts on streaming services

When you're a college student, you never know when you'll need to order the next book on your reading list or replace something in your dorm. Amazon wants you to "worry less," so it's providing college students with a free 6-month trial of Amazon Prime. After that, students can get Amazon Prime for half the price — $7.49 a month. The service also includes free food delivery with Grubhub, two free months of Kindle Unlimited, access to Prime Video and so much more.

After a long day of classes, nothing is better than curling up under some blankets with a good T.V. show. Students can save 75% off the monthly price of Hulu, which means you'll only pay $1.99 each month for unlimited access to the streaming service's movies and shows. To start streaming and saving, you'll need to share your email, name, birthday and gender.

College students deserve to relax. Who knows a better way to relax than with some good television? Students can save 25% on Paramount+ streaming services. By paying $4.50 a month, you'll have access to the services' exclusive originals, movies, live sports and more. To get access to this world of television, you just need to share your name, email, birthday and university.

Best discounts for teachers

Adidas

Adidas sneakers are a tried-and-true, timeless wardrobe staple. For decades, the brand has supported teachers' feet in and out the classroom. They’re taking it one step further by offering a 30% discount to classroom teachers, principals, school employees and college professors. To start saving, you'll need to verify your status with ID.me.

Adidas aimed for comfort and tradition when designing these shoes. One reviewer wrote the shoe was, “so comfortable from the moment you put it on. I wear it as my casual shoes and for playing tennis and pickleball.”

Adidas blends comfort and style in this variety pack of crew socks.

Every teacher needs a backpack they can rely on to hold everything from extra pencils to textbooks. This Adidas backpack, which is available in six colors, has a laptop sleeve, two water bottle pockets and multiple zip pockets.

Sunglasses Hut

Teachers have the power to influence future fashion trends. After all, they are role models for the next generation. Sunglasses Hut offers teachers a 15% discount. To start saving on your next pair of sunnies, you'll need to verify your teacher status through ID.me.

Say goodbye to squinting and hello to styling with these discounted Tory Burch shades. This pair features a vintage shape for that chic, timeless style.

When designing their sunglasses, Polo Ralph Lauren aimed to emulate "refined, timeless sensibility." These shades are suitable for those with an oval or round face shape.

If you're looking for a more trendy pair of sunglasses, try these Ralph pilot sunglasses. A product of Ralph Eyewear, a brand offshoot that is a "youthful expression of the Ralph Lauren spirit," these shades will be loved for years.

Teacher discounts on classroom supplies

Michaels

From finding a seemingly endless supply of pencils to educational posters and decor, decorating a classroom can be a difficult task for teachers and their wallets. To show how much they love teachers, Michaels offers all teachers who work in preschools through post-graduate programs, daycare centers, early childhood learning centers, home schools, after school programs and Boys & Girls Clubs a 15% discount on their entire purchase. The discount also applies to staff and faculty who work at preschool through post-graduate institutions. In order to confirm your eligibility, you need to create a Michaels Rewards account and provide your school name, full name and email within the Rewards section of your account.

A positive classroom environment can make all the difference. Encourage your students to believe in themselves by decorating your classroom with these motivational posters.

Keep your students occupied at recess with this giant wooden stacking game. The set includes 54 pinewood blocks that can make a tower up to four feet tall.

It might seem like you'll never have enough markers for all your students. Grab this 50-marker set for less than $8.

Joann

Any teacher knows that you can never have enough classroom supplies. Joann is making it easy to replace those dry markers and dirty erasers by offering teachers a 15% discount. To enroll, you'll need to provide your email address, name, address, city, state, zip code, birthday, type of school, teacher ID and phone number.

Organizing is fun when its affordable and easy. These stackable storage bins are available in six colors, so you can organize your classroom in style.

A cute sticker can make a student's day. These sparkly stickers come in shapes like apples, stars, smiles, penguins and more so you can make your students smile during every occasion.

If you're looking for more heavy duty markers, this set of 48 belongs in your classroom. The pack is great because the markers won't dry out if the cap is lost for 24 hours, according to the brand.

Best discounts for teachers and students

Apple

In this day and age, having a laptop or iPad you can trust is a key to finding success in the classroom. Everyone knows these devices have hefty price tags, but Apple is offering teachers of all grade levels, college students and their parents steep discounts on its Mac and iPad products. Plus, if you purchase a qualifying product, you'll receive a gift card of up to $150 to be used toward future purchases.

If you're looking for a laptop that will "make it all the way from an 8:00 am lecture to an evening study group," Apple recommends MacBook Pro. This 13-inch laptop has a retina display, touch ID and two thunderbolt/USB 4 ports.

Apple recommends investing in an iPad if you want to have "the power and flexibility to tackle your biggest projects and your everyday to-dos." The iPad Air has a liquid retina display and M1 chip.

If you're looking for a larger iPad with an M2 chip, extra camera and face ID, the Apple iPad Pro better suits your needs than the iPad Air.

J. Crew

If you're a college student shopping for work clothes for your summer internship or a teacher looking for timeless outfits that you can wear in and out of the classroom, J. Crew has your back with a 15% off discount. To confirm your eligibility, you'll need to provide your name, school, email. If you're a student, you'll need to add your birthday too. Once you're confirmed, you'll receive a personal discount that you can use up to four times a month. You can even stack the code with other live J. Crew sales and discount codes.

Just because the coastal cowgirl has taken over the arena doesn't mean that the coastal grandmother style is off-trend. This striped cotton shirt is the perfect coastal piece to add to your wardrobe.

Headed to a summer picnic or a backyard barbecue? This skirt is perfect for both occasions. When you head back to class in the fall, you can even pair it with a cozy sweater.

If you’re looking for a more casual-yet-cute dress, this knit tiered pick is for you. It’s loose-fitting and adorned with “fluttery” sleeves that will earn you compliments in the teachers’ lounge and the dining hall.

Madewell

Madewell is J. Crew’s urban younger sister, and the brand is offering kindergarten through college teachers and college students a 15% discount. To take advantage of your exclusive deals, you’ll need to create a Madewell Insider account and verify your status by providing your full name, school name and school email. If you're a student, Madewell will ask for your birthday, too.

Madewell's midi slip skirt is the wardrobe staple that you can wear to class and then to dinner with friends. It's available in two colors and has a side slit for extra breathability.

A soft cardigan can keep you warm during women's winter and, well, everybody else's winter, too. Grab it in classic olive or studio mauve before it sells out.

Jeans and a cute top are almost as classic as pairing together milk and cookies, mac and cheese or peanut butter and jelly. Thanks to this pair's slouchy fit, they deliver on that trendy, laid-back-and-breathable style.

Reebok

Students and teachers are always on their feet, so a supportive (but stylish) pair of kicks is key. To show its support for the "next generation of leaders" and their mentors, Reebok is offering teachers and college students a 50% discount. You read that right — 50% off!

If you're a student, you'll need to create a Unidays account and provide your full name, school, year of study and course length to claim your discount. If you're a teacher, you'll need to verify your status with ID.me.

These training shoes feature a rubber outsole and textile lining. "I have bought Reebok the past 3 years, and this version is my favorite," one reviewer said. "I got the all white and they look so great! They also have great arch support without compromising the flat bottom for lifting."

To rep the brand offering the steepest student discounts Shop TODAY could find, you can wear this adjustable baseball cap. The hat is made from a sweat-wicking fabric that will leave you feeling cool and dry, according to the brand.

A pair of running shoes for less than $30 is nearly unheard of, but this is not a drill. These shoes are affordable and comfortable — "Very comfortable. I bought them for work," one reviewer said. "I'm standing up and walking all day. I'm a size 8 and got an 8.5... they fit just right."

Levi's

Whether you’re headed to the classroom or to dinner with your friends, you can always rely on a classic pair of jeans. Luckily, Levi’s is offering teachers and college students a 15% discount, so you can save on jeans all year long.

If you're a student, you'll need to verify your status by providing your college name, full name, birthday and email address. If you're a teacher, you can verify your status by providing your school name, full name, and school email address.

One reviewer called these jeans the "most flattering relax jeans" they have "ever bought." With a loose fit through the hip and thigh, these mid-rise jeans are a great pick for those who prefer their more breathable jeans.

Are you looking for a pair of classic blue jeans that you can wear in and out of class? These jeans, which are the brand's OG blue jeans, are tried-and-true classics.

Available in eight classic colors, these original fit women's jeans have withstood the test of time. Designed by Levi Strauss in 1873, these jeans are the "original blueprint."

Vera Bradley

When you’re organizing your dorm room or classroom, storage bags are the key to success. And who said organization couldn’t be cute? Teachers and college students can save 15% on Vera Bradley by confirming their eligibility with ID.me.

In your 90-square-foot door room, the word "clutter" takes on a new meaning. This patterned storage bin is the place to store all those items you need to keep but don't want sitting around.

If you're headed to college for the first time, you're going to need a shower caddy. The communal showers definitely aren't glamorous, but this patterned shower caddy is.

When you're bringing lunch to work, you need a lunchbox you can trust to keep your food from spilling everywhere. This lunch box is lightweight, durable and water-repellant so you can take it to school without a second thought.

This Zip ID lanyard can hold your teacher ID, credit card and keys. Not to mention it is available in tons of eye-catching patterns.