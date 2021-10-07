Steals & Deals: Shop over 80% off heated brushes, instant cameras, more throwbacks

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

You've been seeing it everywhere: The '80s, '90s and the aughts are back. We're suddenly reaching for our hair rollers and mom jeans like they're going out of style, and there have been more reboots of some of our favorite shows than we can count. To celebrate this era of nostalgia, TODAY All Day and Peacock are bringing you Steals & Deals: Throwback Edition.

On Oct. 13, you can tune in to TODAY All Day on Peacock at 9 a.m., 10 a.m., noon, 4 and 8:00 p.m. EST to catch the hour-long event hosted by TODAY Lifestyle and Commerce Contributor Jill Martin. In addition to all of the great deals Jill has in store, you definitely won't want to miss her sit-down with "Saved by the Bell" star Mario Lopez. He'll be throwing us back to 30 years ago when he played A.C. Slater (and now in the series reboot), and then fill us in on his other endeavors.

How to get a Peacock Premium discount

Can't wait for it? To watch on Peacock, you’ll need a subscription — but Jill's got a deal for that, too. You can score six months of Peacock Premium for 30% off when you head to PeacockTV.com, create an account and then use the promo code TODAY30 at checkout. If the promo code doesn’t work, please visit: PeacockTV.com/Help.

Peacock is owned by our parent company NBCUniversal. Pricing and availability of discount codes are accurate as of publish time.

What Steals & Deals will Jill have?

From childhood reads to the games that kept you up late on school nights, Jill's curated all of the items that you probably thought you'd never see again, with discounts over 80% off. (With the holiday season just around the corner, we couldn't think of a better way to get gifting).

Jill's giving us all of the throwback vibes on Oct. 13. Tyler Essary / TODAY

You'll be in for all of the throwback feels when you see some of your favorite products from past decades — but will be even more nostalgic when Jill highlights one of the biggest reboots of the past year.

You totally don't want to miss this.

