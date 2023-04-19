8 spring problem solvers for seasonal allergies, rainy days and more — starting at $3

With the temperatures rising, it's extra important to stay hydrated and have a water bottle handy. And thanks to this unique ice tray, you can make ice cubes thin enough to fit into your favorite water bottle, which allows you to enjoy an ice-cold beverage on the go. According to the brand, it features a rimmed design to easily carry to and from the freezer, and it's dishwasher safe.

While we welcome the warm weather and fresh flowers, the season also welcomes those pesky bugs. And no matter how hard you try to avoid them, a bug bite is inevitable. This compact gadget (that happens to be a Shop TODAY favorite) suctions to the bite area and helps suck out the insect's saliva or stinger from your skin to help alleviate itching and swelling, says the brand.

If you're stocking up on all of the fresh spring fruits, these reusable mesh bags are perfect for bringing to the grocery store, and once you're home for safely storing them in your fridge or on your countertops to keep them away from pests! And that's not all, the brand says they can even be used for a number of other items, from washing your delicates in the laundry to storing your cosmetics to organizing essentials for a beach trip. And the best part? You get a pack of 18 bags for $18 — that's a dollar a bag!

If you're one of the many people who suffer from seasonal allergies, you might want to invest in an air purifier to help circulate fresh air within your home. According to the brand, this option features a three-system, true HEPA filter that will help capture major allergens such as dust, pollen, pet dander and mold spores. The company also mentions that it circulates the fresh air four times per hour, up to a room of 161 square feet, making it perfect for a bedroom or home office.

If you notice fruit flies in your kitchen, this fly trap is a clever way to get rid of those household pests; it's designed to trap flies inside and prevent them from continuing to breed, says the brand. The company goes on to mention that it is best to place it near your unrefrigerated fruits, or near your sinks and garbage cans. The trap is also shaped like an apple so it fits in nicely with your home decor.

Now that the weather is getting warmer, it's time to pack up your winter coats and bulky sweaters. And this under-the-bed storage bag is an easy solution to make that much-needed room in your closet. To make organizing easier, the storage bags feature a clear top so you can easily see what's inside and quickly grab what you need.

Whether you're looking to save even more space in your storage bins or need extra room in your suitcase for a big trip, these vacuum-sealed bags will compress your belongings completely flat. Coming in a pack of three, the brand says the air-tight bags are even water-resistant to keep them safely stored in humid garages and protected from potential leaks.

We've all been there: You're caught in the rain and a gust of wind tries to take your umbrella. This ShedRain option is designed to solve that problem; it features a vented canopy to help let air pass through. And that's not all, the umbrella has an auto-open and -close button so you can quickly pop it open when the weather takes a turn.