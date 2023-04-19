8 spring problem solvers for seasonal allergies, rainy days and more — starting at $3

While spring is the time to embrace warmer weather, watch the flowers bloom and enjoy the longer days ahead, the season also has a few disadvantages, from April showers to the onset of seasonal allergies to the daunting task of spring cleaning.
Luckily, you don't have to let these seasonal woes distract you from the springtime excitement: There are a few problem-solving solutions that can make your transition into the new season so much easier. As part of our Shop This List TODAY series, we rounded up a list of game-changing products for your home and everyday life that you didn't think you needed — until now. This hand-picked shopping list includes storage organization to help pack away those bulky winter coats, a compact air purifier to help alleviate seasonal allergies and even a gadget for bug bite relief that you'll be more than thankful for come insect season. And the best part? All of these items can be found right at Target and start at just $3.
To get started on shopping for your spring problem-solving solutions, you can scroll down and learn all about the eight curated items. Want the whole list? We made one-stop shopping easy: Add all of the items to your cart in one click with our new on-site shopping feature.
Silicone Ice Tray
$3.00
Insect Bite and Sting Suction Tool
$10.19
Reusable Mesh Produce Bags (Set of 18)
$17.99
$24.99
Personal Air Purifier
$39.99
$59.99
Fruit Fly Trap (Set of 2)
$6.89
Underbed Storage
$9.00
Compression Bags (Set of 3)
$14.00
Air Vent Compact Umbrella
$18.99
Room Essentials Silicone Ice Tray
With the temperatures rising, it's extra important to stay hydrated and have a water bottle handy. And thanks to this unique ice tray, you can make ice cubes thin enough to fit into your favorite water bottle, which allows you to enjoy an ice-cold beverage on the go. According to the brand, it features a rimmed design to easily carry to and from the freezer, and it's dishwasher safe.
Bug Bite Thing Insect Bite + Sting Suction Tool
While we welcome the warm weather and fresh flowers, the season also welcomes those pesky bugs. And no matter how hard you try to avoid them, a bug bite is inevitable. This compact gadget (that happens to be a Shop TODAY favorite) suctions to the bite area and helps suck out the insect's saliva or stinger from your skin to help alleviate itching and swelling, says the brand.
Juvale Reusable Mesh Produce Bags (Set of 18)
If you're stocking up on all of the fresh spring fruits, these reusable mesh bags are perfect for bringing to the grocery store, and once you're home for safely storing them in your fridge or on your countertops to keep them away from pests! And that's not all, the brand says they can even be used for a number of other items, from washing your delicates in the laundry to storing your cosmetics to organizing essentials for a beach trip. And the best part? You get a pack of 18 bags for $18 — that's a dollar a bag!
Levoit Personal Air Purifier
If you're one of the many people who suffer from seasonal allergies, you might want to invest in an air purifier to help circulate fresh air within your home. According to the brand, this option features a three-system, true HEPA filter that will help capture major allergens such as dust, pollen, pet dander and mold spores. The company also mentions that it circulates the fresh air four times per hour, up to a room of 161 square feet, making it perfect for a bedroom or home office.
Terro Fruit Fly Trap (Set of 2)
If you notice fruit flies in your kitchen, this fly trap is a clever way to get rid of those household pests; it's designed to trap flies inside and prevent them from continuing to breed, says the brand. The company goes on to mention that it is best to place it near your unrefrigerated fruits, or near your sinks and garbage cans. The trap is also shaped like an apple so it fits in nicely with your home decor.
Room Essentials Underbed Storage
Now that the weather is getting warmer, it's time to pack up your winter coats and bulky sweaters. And this under-the-bed storage bag is an easy solution to make that much-needed room in your closet. To make organizing easier, the storage bags feature a clear top so you can easily see what's inside and quickly grab what you need.
Room Essentials Clear Compression Bags (Set of 3)
Whether you're looking to save even more space in your storage bins or need extra room in your suitcase for a big trip, these vacuum-sealed bags will compress your belongings completely flat. Coming in a pack of three, the brand says the air-tight bags are even water-resistant to keep them safely stored in humid garages and protected from potential leaks.
ShedRain Air Vent Compact Umbrella
We've all been there: You're caught in the rain and a gust of wind tries to take your umbrella. This ShedRain option is designed to solve that problem; it features a vented canopy to help let air pass through. And that's not all, the umbrella has an auto-open and -close button so you can quickly pop it open when the weather takes a turn.