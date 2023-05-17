Splurge or save? 9 expert-picked summer finds worth the cost — or savings!

The temperatures are heating up, which means you're likely in the process of swimsuit shopping and packing for your next beach day. And while you might think you need to spend a pretty penny on certain items, there's always an affordable option of similar quality.

Just in time for your upcoming beach day or tropical getaway, Shop All Day contributor Chassie Post stopped by TODAY with Hoda & Jenna to share items that are worth splurging on, as well as items that you can save big on (under $40!).

From swimwear and coverups that you can wear poolside to seasonal backyard upgrades, Post has fun summer finds to suit all types of budgets.

Splurge and Save: Summer finds

Swimwear and cover-ups

Together, this outfit looks like a jumpsuit and it will take you from the beach to brunch to the bar and beyond, says Post. But the top is actually a tankini swim top, which features a halter and crisscross design and UPF 50 fabric. Post says you can even pair this tankini with shorts, white jeans, or a maxi skirt for summer.

For your next beach day, you can buy the matching bikini bottoms to complete the swimsuit. Post loves that flattering cut of the high waist and coverage for your backside, which she says can be hard to find.

Post is a fan of the latest beach cover-up trend: the beach pant. These sheer lightweight pants are made of 100 percent polyester and are extremely breezy, says the brand. And Post says they'll look great with a white tee over the matching swim suit.

Post confirms this one-piece features two of the season's biggest swimwear trends: scallop trim and cutout. And we can't believe how affordable it is either — it's under $40! The cut-out feature gives the illusion of a two-piece bikini, with one-piece coverage. It comes in bright yellow, which Post loves for the summer season or black, green and dark blue.

Another huge trend of the season is the boho revival and Post loves how stylish this kimono-style, crochet cover-up looks. It has an adjustable tie waist-tie that Post says you can wear opened or closed.

Beach bags

Post says this splurge is coastal grandmother meets preppy, and this straw bag is huge, which makes it perfect for stowing all of your beach or pool essentials. According to the brand, it's completely handwoven from straw and is customizable; you can get it monogrammed in 12 different fonts at an additional cost.

For an affordable option, Post loves these high-quality canvas totes "with attitude." They come in a variety of fun phrases, such as "pool side," "beach please," "summer vibes" and more. And it's massive, the brand says it's 20 inches long.

Outdoor fun

This cabana will turn your backyard into a luxury hotel poolside oasis, says Post. According to the brand, the fabric is UPF 30 to protect you from the sun and has four removable side panels, which you can also tie back like curtains. Plus, it comes with a matching carrying bag, so you can even take it to the beach!

These LED beach balls are fun for the whole family and perfect for nighttime play such as pool ball or volleyball, says Post. According to the brand, the water-safe ball has 16 color changes and four modes, and it can be controlled with the included remote. Post also loves these balls for summer pool party decor!