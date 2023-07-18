Splurge or save: 15 expert-picked finds worth spending (or saving) on — starting at $15

While shopping can be fun and rewarding, it also comes with a few dilemmas, like figuring out what's worth the hefty price tag. This is especially important if you're not looking to break the bank, but still want something that is high-quality.

From personalized jewelry to comfortable sneakers, Shop All Day contributor Chassie Post has you covered. Post stopped by TODAY with Hoda & Jenna to a few share items that are worth spending your money on, as well as more affordable options that start at $15.

So whether you're looking to splurge or save, keep reading to check out all of Post's favorites in fashion, beauty and home.

Splurge: Charm necklaces

Post found this brand on social media and it's gone viral across TikTok and Instagram. Oak & Luna offers gold-plated pendant necklaces that you can personalize with your children's initials, or symbols such as bees, arrows or hearts. According to the brand, they use ancient casting methods, making each necklace unique. You can choose from various styles and stones (including a diamond!) that hang from a paperclip chain, which Post says is very on-trend.

The brand is offering 15% off for TODAY viewers with code TODAY15. But hurry, this deal is only good for today.

Save: Charm necklaces

For a more budget-friendly option, Post loves this assortment from Amazon, which starts at just $15. According to the brands, each necklace is 14 karat gold-plated and comes with two or more necklaces for a layered look, or you can wear each separately. Post says this makes a great gift option since you can choose an initial for personalization.

Splurge: Sneakers

This award-winning sneaker has been everywhere, says Post. According to the brand, this lightweight sneaker has a new foam design for comfort and a thick outsole to help your feet transition from heel-to-toe. Post says they're worth the splurge since you'll want to wear them every day.

Save: Sneakers

This affordable sneaker is incredibly comfortable, says Post. She loves the retro design that comes in three options: camo, retro multi-color and a Pride design. According to the brand, you can expect extra cushion and a "Bounce" footbed for all-day wear.

Right now, TODAY viewers can score an extra 25% off with code TODAY25 when you enter the code at checkout.

While this might initially seem like a splurge, you get four attachments with this Beachwaver Blow Brush: a pre-dry nozzle, diffuser and two styling brushes. According to the brand, it has three heat settings and ionic technology for healthier and smoother-looking locks.

Plus TODAY show viewers can enjoy an extra 20% savings with code TODAYSHOW. Just enter the code at checkout!

This affordable hair tool set comes with a mini blow dryer and tiny hair straightener that heats up within 30 seconds, says the brand. Coming with a travel bag, Post says this is great for on-the-go touchups and trips. According to the brand, it has dual voltage so you can use it abroad, too.

Splurge: Coffee makers

Post says you'll have your very own home cafe with this Barista Bar from Cuisinart. According to the brand, it features a 12-cup carafe for single-brew coffee, a Nespresso capsule-compatible compartment for espresso, and the ability to make lattes and cappuccinos with the steam wand. Despite all it can do, it won't take up too much room on your countertops.

Save: Coffee makers

Not only is this coffee maker a save, but it will also keep you from constantly spending money on coffee shop cold brews. And it's easy to use: Just add coffee grounds and water to the top chamber and let it steep overnight. The button then fills up the carafe, allowing you to take it on the go — you can add ice and your favorite milk or cream, too.