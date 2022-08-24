Shark's new multi-styling hair tool can dry, curl and volumize — what you need to know

Shop TODAY independently determines what we cover and recommend. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more .

Shark, the brand known for its popular vacuums, took the hair styling world by storm (and surprise) when it dropped the HyperAIR hair dryer just last year. Now, it is expanding its hair collection with the debut of its most cutting-edge tool yet.

Introducing the FlexStyle Air Styling & Drying System, Shark's first-ever multi-styler that the brand says can dry, curl, smooth and volumize hair of all types and lengths — with just one tool.

The FlexStyle system is designed for easy use, and with a simple twist can transition from a hair dryer to a versatile styler. As an online exclusive, Shark released a Build Your Own version of the new tool, giving shoppers the option to choose any three attachments: auto-wrap curlers, a diffuser, a styling concentrator, and two types of brushes. And if you can barely manage a ponytail, don't fret: The brand went the extra mile and had a group of consumers, stylists and influencers test the tool and have said any skill level could give themselves the perfect blowout or style with ease.

If you're not sure which attachments to go with, Shark is also offering two other versions of the FlexStyle system that include all the equipment you need for your specific hair type. These bundles cost $20 more but also come with an extra styler.

One of the tool's key features is its multiple heat and airflow settings, both of which can be customized to fit your styling needs and preferences, the brand shared. And while the brand promises incredibly fast drying times, it also says the new styling tool can accomplish this with low heat and zero heat damage. While the FlexStyle is in use, heat is measured "1,000 times per second," which helps to maintain a safe and consistent temperature throughout the drying process, Shark said.

Not to mention, all of this hair-styling magic happens inside a small gadget that weighs less than two pounds — can you say travel friendly?

The FlexStyle tool is available for pre-order today and will be ready for direct to consumer purchase on September 6. At $250-$270, the device costs a pretty penny, but considering all it can do, it seems worth it in our book.