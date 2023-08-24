These brands are celebrating seniors everyday with exclusive savings up to 55% off

National Senior Citizens' Day just passed, and many retailers showed their appreciation with huge savings. But if you're a senior, you deserve exclusive savings everyday. That's why we rounded up the best discounts for senior citizens that you can take advantage of right now.

Whether you're looking for a new pair of walking shoes from New Balance or you're hoping to save big on hotel rooms during your next vacation, we found tons of brands offering discounts that are perfect for you. Keep reading to discover all the best discounts available for seniors right now — plus some items you can save on today.

Shop Discounts by Category

Senior discounts on clothing and accessories | Senior discounts on crafting supplies | Senior discounts on travel

Senior discounts on clothing and accessories

Adidas

Making its mark on pop culture and streetwear throughout recent decades, Adidas has demonstrated its status as one of the hottest shoe brands on the market. The brand is showing its support for its customers by offering a 30% discount to seniors older than 65 years old. To start saving, you’ll need to verify your status with ID.me.

One podiatrist told Shop TODAY that, "Adidas are forever," and now you can score 30% off this brand that some podiatrists say they recommend every day. The Swift Run 1.0 shoes shine because of their midsole that the brand says will make you "feel like you're walking on clouds."

These cushioned running shoes are comfortable, breathable and sustainable. The shoe combines a textile exterior with a cushioned midsole to provide targeted comfort as you walk or run.

Everyone needs a classic baseball cap, and this strap back hat is the neutral option that you can wear everyday. "Fits great and feels even better," one reviewer wrote. "Would recommend to anyone."

New Balance

Known for its trendy and Dad-approved shoes, New Balance has earned the podiatrist stamp of approval, according to Shop TODAY reporting. The brand is saying thank you to seniors over 60 for enriching their community by offering an exclusive 15% off discount. To start saving today, you should verify your status through ID.me.

These classic walking shoes are clean and simple, so you'll be able to wear them every day. The brand took inspiration from varsity wear when designing this shoe, a style evidenced in the stitched lettering and washed coloring.

We’re officially living in the era of the ugly shoe, and the dad shoe is this era's mascot. You can hop on the trend (and save your feet from aches and pains) with your 15% off discount. These walking shoes feature a cushioned midsole that offers "incredible comfort," according to the brand.

One podiatrist told Shop TODAY that New Balance typically designs its shoes "with engineered footbeds that are great for arch support, comfort and stability." These shoes feature hook-and-loop straps rather than laces for easy, secure closure.

Senior discounts on home goods

Sam's Club

Sam’s Club is the home of great savings, but the brand is offering exclusive savings to seniors over 55. To snag 55% off a Sam’s Club membership, you’ll need to verify your senior status through ID.me. Then, year round savings on essentials are all yours!

Michaels

If you're hoping to pick up a new hobby, you're in luck! Michaels is offering seniors over 55 a 10% discount on their entire purchase. In order to confirm your eligibility, you need to create a Michaels Rewards account and provide your name, date of birth, zip code and email within the Rewards section of your account.

Whether you're headed on vacation soon or simply dreaming of colorful coastal towns, this Paint-by-Numbers kit will help you turn your dreams into a reality. The kit includes synthetic brushes and numbered acrylic paint for your ease.

Do your grandchildren fight over the corner pieces whenever you make brownies? We can't blame them! Now, you can make sure everyone is happy and full with this non-stick brownie pan that ensures every brownie has a corner.

Cozy season is creeping up on us, and this blanket yarn is the perfect addition to your cozy craft stash. It comes in so many eye-catching colors and patterns that we couldn't choose our favorites to shout out. You'll have to check them out yourself!

Senior discounts on travel

Best Western

If you're over 55, you've unlocked discounted room rates at Best Western hotels and resorts! To save on your next vacation, you can select the "AARP/Senior" rate in the dropdown section titled "Rates." The hotel company requires proof of eligibility upon check-in.

Chicago is one of the best cities to visit, according to U.S. News Travel, and you can stay in this windy city for just over $100 a night thanks to your senior discount. The Grant Park Hotel is located in the heart of Chicago, just minutes from the city's Museum Campus.

If you're looking for another award-winning city, check out San Francisco. You'll be able to stay at The Cartwright Hotel for $125 a night and enjoy an ideal location just "steps away from the cable car," according to the hotel.

Hilton

Calling all jetsetters! Hilton offers exclusive discounts on hotels across the nation for seniors over 65. To find the best savings available for seniors, search for senior rates on the designated page. Hilton requires proof of eligibility upon check-in.

Hampton Inn & Suites Los Angeles sits right off Santa Monica Boulevard and includes free hot breakfast, WiFi and an outdoor pool. Close attractions include the Paramount Pictures studio tours, the Hollywood Walk of Fame and the waxwork stars of Madame Tussauds.

Craving some TLC? Aren't we all. But you've scored big because the Hampton Inn Jupiter/June Beach offers stays starting at $101 a night. The hotel says you can reach the beach by a short walk and they'll even throw in hot breakfast and WiFi for free.

Marriott

Planning a big trip? Well, you're in luck because Marriott is offering exclusive savings for seniors over 62. To find the best savings available for seniors, select "Senior Discount" within the drop-down titled, "Lowest Regular Rate." Upon check-in, the hotel will ask you for proof of age eligibility.

Famous for its food and nightlife, New Orleans is a top destination for travelers of all ages. You can stay in The Big Easy for just over $100 a night by cashing in on your exclusive senior savings. This Courtyard by Marriott has a variety of amenities, including an indoor pool and a fitness center.

Seize the opportunity to save on staying at one of the oldest operating hotels in New York City. The hotel has hosted esteemed artists, including critic Alexander Woollcott and poet Dorothy Parker. During your stay, don't forget to say hello to the resident hotel cat, Hamlet VIII.