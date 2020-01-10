Save over 50% during Pier 1's massive clearance sale

Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

Sometimes the best way to get into the "new year, new you" mindset is to upgrade your home with fresh décor. Thankfully, you don't always have to spend major bucks to do so.

Pier 1 previously announced it would be holding liquidation sales as it closes at least 70 stores, and it looks like the massive discounts have made their way online. Right now, furniture is up to 60% off and from Jan. 10 to 12, all shoppers can score an extra 15% off using code "OFF15" (If you have a My Pier 1 Rewards Pearl membership or Pier 1 credit card you can qualify for up to an additional 25% off).

Whether you're looking for a new duvet to spruce up your bedroom or a new dining room table, there's something for everyone in Pier 1's clearance section. Check out some of the best deals, below.

Duvets can get quite expensive, but this modern print from Pier 1 is currently over 50% off. You can also pick up matching shams to complete the full bedding set.

If your kitchen cabinets are in need of some new glassware, check out these affordable designs. The sleek gray color adds a touch of sophistication, and Pier 1 customers have been giving this set rave reviews. "Wine tastes better in these glasses," claimed one happy customer.

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

Most of us probably haven't updated our dinnerware in a while, so now is the perfect time to snag some new plates and bowls at rock-bottom prices. These stoneware pieces have a reactive glaze that gives them a dazzling appearance — and they're less than $4!

These golden lanterns will add a chic glow to any table setting or shelving unit. The small size is on sale for $17.48, but bigger sizes are also on sale so you can mix and match.

This chair set will go with almost any color scheme thanks to its neutral pattern — and the current clearance price brings each chair to around $58 each!

You can't beat 50% off of a brand new dining table — especially one with tons of perfect reviews! Customers have called it "more beautiful than expected" and a "timeless" style.

Score the coffee table one customer called "simple but classy" at a deep discount. The wood top gives it a classic look, while the tapered legs add an elegant touch.

If your living room could use a touch of bright color, try adding this fun floral ottoman that's currently just $70.

This elongated console table is the perfect addition to any living room or entryway. The finish is a traditional finish, while the rose gold base adds a modern twist.

Check out all of Pier 1's clearance items for even more home décor inspiration.

For more stories like this, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!