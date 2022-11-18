Bobby Berk says these 8 items will transform a small space — all under $30

Home decorating can often be a daunting and intimidating task, especially if you don't have much expertise in the area or a big budget to back it. Luckily, you don't always have to do a vast renovation to make a huge difference in your home. In fact, making a few simple changes to an area of a room can give it that fresh upgrade it needed, without damaging your savings account!

As part of a new series "Revamp My...," TODAY with Hoda & Jenna called up Bobby Berk, the interior design expert on Netflix’s show “Queer Eye," to give two lucky TODAY Show viewers a small but transformative revamp of a corner of their home. For under $100 total, he worked his magic by giving gorgeous and practical upgrades to two areas that are often utilized and highly visible; a bar cart for all your hosting needs and an elevated kitchen counter space.

If you're interested in your own small space renovation, you can shop all eight items below, which are all under $30!

Space 1: Bar Cart

TODAY viewer Nadia Cowan was looking to freshen up a bar cart in her home. Berk started off by adding a sleek white marble vanity tray to her cart, which he says is a universal accessory tray.

"It visually can help corral all your items into one area which will instantly help them look more organized and also keep you more organized as well by giving you a dedicated place for things to land," said Berk.

Berk likes a matching bar tool set to not only give the cart a cohesive look but also, he says it frees up counter and drawer space. This sleek seven piece set stands up in a wooden organizer and comes with everything you need to mix up your favorite cocktails, including a strainer, shaker and more.

To add a pop of color to your bar cart, Berk says adding a ceramic bowl is perfect for displaying the lemons and limes you'll be using for your drinks. This stoneware option from CB2 features a subtle linen design, that can match most interior decor. Plus it's under $10!

If you live in a small space, Berk says you can free up an area by hanging two shelves behind the bar cart to display your favorite bottles and accessories. According to the brand, these rustic-style wooden shelves are easy to mount and even feature a rack to hang your wine glasses.

Space 2: Kitchen Counter

Next, Berk helped elevate TODAY Show viewer, Eve Oster's kitchen counter with a few key countertop accessories. To keep things tidy, Berk likes this woven tray to organize all of your essentials in one place. He also mentions that if an item doesn't fit, it's time to find it a new place.

To make dark corners more useful, Berk suggests adding this rechargeable under-cabinet light to keep your counters illuminated and easier to view. According to the brand, these slim lights are magnetic and come with adhesive strips for easy installation. Plus, it comes with a USB charging cord and even has motion sensor capabilities.

Berk likes this vintage-inspired utensil holder because it is designed with a smaller opening that helps keep your spoons and spatulas standing up straight.

"The narrower the mouth, the more upright the items stay which allows you to use up the vertical space and keep the horizontal space open," says Berk.

Berk notes that using a matching clear canister set not only keeps things minimal but also is an easy way to display and access your items. These glass canisters come in a set of three different sizes and come with a sealable lid, making it great to store food, ingredients and more.