It's safe to say that parents and their kids are appreciating teachers a lot more lately. Teachers provide more than education — they are a source of encouragement, love and kindness that shouldn't go unnoticed.

Whether it's a school librarian who reads to students in daily costumes or a pre-K teacher who makes sure his kids are supported right now, our educators are finding inspiring ways to be there for our children. And while many schools are closed for the rest of the academic year, there are still ways to acknowledge them during Teacher Appreciation Week.

Below, we rounded up a few socially distant-friendly ideas of ways to make our educators smile during Teacher Appreciation Week.

Teacher Appreciation Gift Baskets

Who doesn't need a little extra help relaxing right now? Send your teacher to the spa at home with this amazing kit filled with bath bombs, a candle and a heartfelt note.

A lot of students won't be heading back to the classroom this academic year, so now it the perfect time to say "Thanks." Almost everything in this box is customizable and also comes with a sweet treat of your choice.

This cute packaging makes this gift a little extra special. It includes soap, lip balm and your choice of a body scrub, chocolate, bath salts or coffee grounds. It's a cute way to show the teacher in your life how much you appreciate them.

This gift is like sending a hug in a box! The Blossom Box is full of self-care items that can help teachers relax and de-stress at home.

This beautiful gift basket is packed with delicious gourmet snacks. The way to anyone's heart is through their stomach after all.

Teacher Appreciation Week Poster Ideas

There's not a single definition that could encompass everything teachers do — but this one comes close. The 8x11 poster comes unframed but is the perfect desk decoration to reminder teachers just how amazing they are.

Everyone could use a little pick-me-up right now. This custom poster can get the whole class in on a sweet surprise for your favorite teacher. The apple design is perfect for educators and will make a nice classroom decoration next year.

This is such a nice and sentimental way to thank your teacher. They teach us more than what's in textbooks while also making their students feel special and understood. Plus, the chalkboard design is perfect!

While traveling isn't an option now, this scratch map can help inspire your teacher and her students learn about the world.

This personalized poster is perfect for letting your teacher know exactly why they are so great. The cute design allows you to feature your teacher's name, and pick out words that describe them best.

Teacher Appreciation Day Gifts

Teachers are awesome, so this mug is the perfect way to tell them. Plus, when you teach small humans all day you're going to need something to keep your coffee warm all day long.

This book is personalized by you with your favorite teacher in mind. This fill-in-the-blank activity is a great way to express how much everything your teacher does.

Do you have a teacher in your life who loves reading? Surprise them with this adorable tote that is made to look like a library card. It's the perfect bag for any bookworm.

This bookshelf is perfect for teachers. The superhero looks like she's holding up a stack of books while soaring in the air. Plus, it's a great way to say thank you.

This is a great gift for teachers and their at-home desks. It can keep all their supplies organized and has a cute apple design.

Keeping with the apple theme, this coffee mug is a great thank you gift for teachers. You can make the mug customizable by scrawling your teacher's name across the middle of the mug.

Plants add a little happiness to any home office. This succulent dish contains a variety of low-maintenance plants to liven up their space.

School-themed cookies are bound to put a smile on any teacher's face. These cookies include students and even a yellow school bus for a delicious treat they'll love. The bouquet comes in small, medium and large sizes and makes a great group gift.

This necklace is so sentimental and describes teachers so well. You can also customize the card the necklace comes with to send your educator a personal message.

This might be the best mug for the times. Teachers are continually showing up for their students no matter the circumstances. This mug can help show them that their efforts do not go unnoticed.

