This popular air purifier is on sale for 24% off right now

Though it's typically available for $89.99, you can score the top-rated Levoit purifier for just $68.39 which is nearly 25% off the original price. With over 7.400 reviews and a 4.2-star average rating, this is a deal to take advantage of now because it's bound to sell out.

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

The Levoit Air Purifier is a high-efficiency purifier that completely circulates the air in a room at least four times per hour, removing of 99.97% of airborne contaminants in the process.

It utilizes a powerful, 3-stage filtration system that improves indoor air quality whether you're dealing with allergens, cooking odors, pet dander and more. Best of all, it operates quietly so you can sleep while purifying the air.

Reviewers also pointed out the machine's functional night light.

"The night light feature is awesome and created a nice hue in the room. It has 2 settings! You can leave light off as well."

Others said that the purifier helped clear out bad smells.

"I bought this for my daughter to use," explained one buyer. She had recently moved and was having to keep the cat's litter box in her bedroom ... I sent this to her and she claims it works miracles. She no longer smells the litter box in her room!"

"Over a year later, I'm still very pleased with this product." Amazon

Those with allergies, asthma or sensitive to pollution might find help with their symptoms from a quality purifier, too.

"There is a noticeable difference in the air when I walk into my bedroom where I keep the Levoit filter from the rest of my home," said one happy customer. "No more musty smell. If you have any sort of allergy or breathing problem I highly recommend this."

For more stories like this, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!