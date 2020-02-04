People say these $8 cleaning tablets make their bottles look brand new

Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.
We love our reusable bottles and tumblers, but weeks of coffee residue and stale water can end up leaving them stained and smelly.
Before you spend the money on a replacement, you may want to check out these popular cleaning tablets that are getting tons of positive reviews on Amazon. People say the fizzing solution lifts tough stains and leaves their bottles looking brand new.
Bottle Bright - Bottle & Hydration Pack Cleaning Tablets
To use them, you simply place the tablet in a bottle filled with warm water and let it sit for 15-30 minutes. Then you just empty the water, give it a quick rinse and you're good to go!
Reviewers are absolutely stunned over the results, which some have even described as "magical."
"I let a tablet sit in each of my mugs for an hour or two, and the black sludge rinsed out COMPLETELY, without even scrubbing," one reviewer wrote. "They look brand new. What a magical product."
Another notable feature is the lack of scrubbing or "elbow grease" needed after the tablet is done fizzing.
"Holy smokes, these things exceeded my expectations!" wrote an excited reviewer. "I filled my bottles with hot water and let them sit for about 90 minutes (I forgot about them in the sink, hah), and a quick rinse revealed sparkling clean stainless steel! No scrubbing at all!"
Each tablet is made with a base of baking soda, hydrogen peroxide and citric acid. All of the ingredients combine with water to create tiny effervescent bubbles that help break down residue and eliminate odors without the use of chlorine.
Reviewers also pointed out that the tablets leave behind no residual smell or taste.
"Can I give Bottle Bright 10 stars?" wrote another reviewer. "This is a miracle product ... Also, as the product was sitting and doing its thing in the water, there was no odor or smell whatsoever, and as I'm drinking coffee from it now, there is absolutely no residual taste. I don't know how they did it, but this incredible product is a must-have if you have a Contigo mug or any other mug that you find impossible to clean!"
Shoppers are finding more than one use for the tablets, as one reviewer even went as far as dropping it in their pressure cooker.
"I used two cubes (and boiling water) in a large old pressure cooker that had become brown inside from years of making vegetable soups, and I'm amazed how clean it came out," raved another reviewer. "That pressure cooker stain persisted throughout dozens of scrubbing sessions and dishwasher runs, so I figured the Bottle Bright wouldn't help either, but it did."
If you're not ready to give up on your favorite mug, then give this affordable organic cleaner a shot at tackling those impossible stains.
