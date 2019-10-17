Available on Amazon for only $7, the spray boasts a smooth, long-lasting finish that keeps your makeup in place all day long⁠. We’ve had the chance to try it — and it actually works!

The product sprays on in an even mist, lightly coating your whole face. Though it does feel damp when it is first applied, the spray dries in minutes, setting your makeup in place and leaving your skin oil-free for hours. For best results, I used a setting powder first and then used the setting spray.

For such an affordable price, this product really delivers, and it looks like other customers agree. Ranked as Amazon's Choice for setting sprays, the NYX spray has over 3,400 positive reviews.

"This is one of my top three favorite products ever!" one happy shopper shared. "My makeup stays put all day and evening until I remove it, and I've got oily skin, so for me to say this is seriously amazing. I love this stuff!"

"INCREDIBLE! I swear this has changed my life. It makes my makeup last all day....literally 12+ hours. It has even kept my makeup on and smudge proof through a two hour nap!" Amazon

“This product withstands heat, humidity, light rain and sweating," reads another. "Even on your lips and brows. Makeup washes away easily too... I absolutely LOVE it, and from now on it's a permanent addition to my daily makeup routine.”

So why not lock in your look with this NYX setting spray? For only $7, that's a pretty good bang for your buck.

