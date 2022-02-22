Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Few brands have made as much of an impact on the beauty industry as The Ordinary. The company has made skin care feel more accessible, thanks to its affordable offerings and straightforward, effective formulas. Its products regularly go mega-viral on TikTok and are constantly recommended to us by dermatologists.

And while some people have been using its formulas on their hair for a while now (its hyaluronic acid serum went viral as a way to hydrate hair), The Ordinary just launched a complete line of hair care products. Its not the brand's first step into hair care — its Multi-Peptide Serum for Hair Density has long been an internet favorite — but it is its first all-encompassing line, with a shampoo, conditioner and scalp treatment, which means that there's now a product for every step in your routine.

But the shampoo is a little less than ordinary — at least by today's standards. While many beauty brands are marketing "clean beauty" products, The Ordinary is making it clear that these products don't fall in that realm.

The first new product in the line is a shampoo and body cleanser made with sulfates (also spelled sulphates). And while the inclusion of sulfates might give you pause — the sudsing agents, which are sometimes added to hair and body care products have been said to be harsh on hair — the brand claims the ingredient gets a bad rap.

"A common myth about hair care that I see quite often is that certain ingredients are universally bad for hair," Deciem's chief scientific officer, Prudvi Kaka said in a statement shared with Shop TODAY. "This statement does not hold true as from a scientific point of view, one must take into account the concentration of use, the total formulation, the pre-existing behaviour of the hair, and the specific hair concerns that need to be addressed. For example, the anti-sulphates messaging across the industry has labelled sulphates as harsh but, when formulated properly with appropriate concentration levels, they can create a mild and effective product."

This new product is in-line with Deciem's (The Ordinary's parent company) stance as "anti-clean," which was announced last year in its "everything is chemicals" campaign.

"We believe that the beauty of science is its inquisitive nature — it never stops questioning," the brand wrote in a blog post. "And at Deciem, we question the safety of our ingredients with the same energy that we apply to investigating their efficacy. In both cases, we turn to our fellow scientists for evidence, never settling for one single source, or buckling under the pressure of inaccurate claims propagated by fear-mongering." The brand added that the ambiguous definition of clean beauty goes against these values. "As we all move towards a more transparent future, it’s important that we continue to question the ways in which the beauty industry communicates with us."

The new items launched today in the U.S. at Ulta, Sephora and Deciem, and will drop on March 8 globally. See all the products below.

The Ordinary new hair line

The new shampoo and body cleanser has sulfate SLES-2. According to the brand, sulfates are a type of surfactant, a compound that can dissolve the barrier between dirt, oil and water to help remove impurities. The company says that, SLES-2 is a mild surfactant so it produces a satisfying lather and helps you effectively cleanse, while still being gentle on skin and hair.

The next new product in the lineup is this Behentrimonium Chloride Conditioner. According to the brand, the formula's star ingredient conditions your hair to help it feel softer and smoother. With only seven ingredients, the company says that it efficiently conditions hair without any unnecessary additional ingredients that will weigh it down. To use, work the formula into your hair and let sit for three minutes before rinsing.

The Ordinary Hyaluronic Acid 2% skin care serum went viral on TikTok after people started using it on their hair. Now, the brand has created a hyaluronic acid serum designed specifically for your scalp. Made with HA, squalane and natural moisturizing factors, the serum is said to help hydrate your scalp and support proper scalp barrier function. The brand suggests massaging a few drops into your scalp before bed — it's a leave-in treatment so you don't have to wash it out.

