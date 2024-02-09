Nordstrom’s Winter Sale is back! Save up to 60% off brands like Vince Camuto, Ugg and more

The holidays may be far behind us, but sales season is back, baby! With Presidents Day around the corner, retailers are alread dropping big markdowns on everything from mattresses and bedding to tech and home essentials. But if you're more interested in what fashions you score discounts on to carry you through the rest of the season in style, Nordstrom has your back.

Trust Nordstrom to blow all other sales events out of the water — the retailer just slashed the prices on nearly 40,000 items, and we're seeing discounts up to 60% off. Score shoes from Vince Camuto, travel duffels from Herschel Supply Co., Topshop dresses and so much more until the sale comes to an official close on Feb. 15.

We know what you're thinking: Perusing tens of thousands of items might is overwhelming. Don't worry, we did all the work for you and listed our favorite finds below!

Nordstrom Winter Sale clothing deals

There's nothing like a good sweater vest to elevate your blouses and add extra warmth on chillier days. Grab this gray option to pair over button downs, thinner sweaters or anything that needs a good layer.

When looking to stock up on winter basics, you can't go wrong with a crewneck. Three of the colors are on sale up to 40% off, bringing the price down to just $30.

A midi skirt paired with a sheer pair of tights creates a classic yet super flattering silhouette. We're loving the tan coloring of this knit style, which would also look amazing with a cream sweater or satin blouse.

One-and-done outfits are always a win in our book. Rock this ribbed sweater dress with a leather jacket and boots, and you've got yourself a stylish look.

Wide-leg trousers are a girl's best friend in the office this season, but this style gets extra points for having an elastic waistband in the back and pant legs that "swish" and "sway," according to the brand.

If you don't have a go-to LBD for every season, you're not prepared for future fashion emergencies. Grab this wrap midi dress (for 60% off, no less) to ensure you always have something cute and sophisticated to wear for any winter occasion.

I don't care what the groundhog said, this cold isn't going anywhere any time soon. If you've somehow survived this season without a good puffer, give yourself some relief with a chic jacket that's over half off.

Nordstrom Winter Sale shoe deals

It's hard to resist a stunning pair of flats, but finding them for 61% off will make it nearly impossible. Plus, we know you're just dying to add this olive green color to your rotation.

This black-and-white loafer is the versatile shoe your footwear collection has been missing. The pointed toe style and barely-there heel is an easy one to transition from the office to a night out and, according to the brand, the flexible footbed makes them very walkable.

If you couldn't tell, loafers might just be the new "it" shoe of the season. But the best part about a pair like this one from Dolce Vita is that there's nothing stopping you from wearing them all throughout the year.

Take a simple flat and give it a little pizzazz, and you'll end up with this Sarto number. And while the design is obviously striking, you can rest assured that the same amount of care was taken in the footbed, which the brand says offers cushioning and arch support.

It's not every day you find a coveted pair of Ugg boots for 50% off (or actually in stock, if we're being honest). You're in luck on both accounts with this style, which features buckle detailing and the brand's signature shearling interior.

We love a little black dress, but we'd also argue that a little black boot can be just as important. Take this Chelsea style for example: the pair can be styled with any outfit, the waterproof design makes it ideal for any weather and, well, a Chelsea boot will always keep you looking on-trend.

Nordstrom Winter Sale accessory deals

Exercising outdoors in the cold is a brave feat, so you might as well make sure you're as comfortable as possible while doing it. This headband will help you keep your hair out of your face and ears warm. Plus, it's only $8 right now.

Name an accessory more cozy than a cashmere beanie. We'll wait.

In the meantime, we'll also be buying all four colors of this classic style for 55% off.

Nothing adds an extra touch of flair like animal print. The snakeskin print along with the faux-leather handle on this handbag will definitely make a statement wherever you carry it.

Whether you're planning a winter getaway or traveling anywhere there's beach to escape the cold, this large duffel will help you get there with everything you may need.