The latest launches and deals we're eyeing at Walmart this month — starting at $10

We all have a few trusty brands we keep coming back to, but half the fun of shopping is trying new launches as they hit the shelves. The aisles of Walmart have been overflowing with eye-catching products lately, and there are a select few that should definitely be added to cart. For our What to Shop This Week series, beauty and lifestyle expert Bahar Takhtehchian stopped by TODAY to give us the scoop on what's most notable across every category.

From exclusive drops to flash deals, it's safe to say that Walmart's beauty, home, kitchen and fashion collections all have products worth talking about. If you're having trouble narrowing down your own finds, we totally get it — and have done the work for you with the curated list below. Keep scrolling to shop a new scalp serum, a shapewear-inspired swimsuit line, a unique body pillow and more.

If you’re not familiar with Sofia by Sofia Vergara, let us introduce you to this stylish Walmart line. The brand is loved for its affordable fashion-forward styles and just this month added swimsuits and coverups to the collection. The one pieces are made with a fabric similar to shapewear, so sizes XS through 3X can expect a super flattering, smoothing and supportive fit. With swim season right around the corner, Takhtehchian notes that you can wear this suit as a halter neck or go strapless to avoid tan lines.

Every swimsuit needs a coverup, and Takhtehchian has her eyes on this versatile pareo, available in two fun summery patterns. Wrap it around your body as a skirt or use it as a scarf or shawl. Consider yourself set for spring break or any other upcoming travel.

Looking for an easy way to step up your hair care routine? Start focusing on the health of your scalp — and Takhtehchian found just the pre-shower serum to do that. This brand new skin care-inspired launch from L'Oreal rolled out exclusively at Walmart in February, and it's packed with buzzy ingredients like salicylic acid (to get rid of residue) and hyaluronic acid (to keep strands hydrated). Simply massage into the crown of your head while your hair is still dry and, after 15 minutes, shampoo and condition as usual.

A perfect pout can pull your whole look together, says Takhtehchian — and this pigmented lip balm is designed to dispense just the right amount of color with one click. New this year from NYX, the Fat Oil formula provides 12 hours of lightweight hydration, according to the brand, and comes in 12 universally-flattering shades. Perhaps most importantly, it delivers a high shine finish without any of the stickiness.

Has your cookware seen better days? Spring is a great time to refresh your pots and pans — especially with this epic flash deal at Walmart. The nonstick set, which includes a skillet, sauce pans, a sauté pan and more, is an incredible value and currently 73% off. Takhtehchian loves how easy these kitchen essentials are to clean (simply wipe with a paper towel or rinse with water). But, with thousands of five-star reviews, you don’t just have to take our word for it!

Bedtime is sure to be cozy with this pillow designed to cradle you in your sleep. But the comfiness doesn't stop there — you can also prop it up on your regular pillows to use as a back rest! The removable cover is machine washable to make cleaning more convenient. Plus, Takhtehchian notes that it’s infused with activated charcoal and an antimicrobial application which keeps things fresh in between use.

