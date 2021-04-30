Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

If you’ve got a mom who loves to travel, we can probably guess this past year and a half has had her feelings of wanderlust at an all-time high. However, with more folks getting vaccinated and the possibility of countries opening up their borders this summer, jet-setting moms everywhere might be starting to dust off their old suitcases.

To help your traveling mom have her best Mother’s Day yet, we've rounded up the 19 best gifts whether she's planning on hitting the road, sea or air.

Time to throw away the Ziploc bags! Help Mom keep her vitamins, supplements and medicines organized with this chic pill box. The compact box comes in four colors and can fit an assortment of pills in each day’s compartment.

A versatile scarf makes for a great accessory for any traveler. It's an easy way to jazz up a look, whether it's worn around the neck, as a belt or stylishly tied onto a bag. This pick from Simply Retro features beautiful, bright colors and will make any outfit pop.

This sleek leather passport and airline ticket holder comes in eight colors and can hold everything your mom needs while jet-setting around the world.

Because Mom deserves the royal treatment, gift her this travel-sized beauty kit from Charlotte Tilbury. The set features four of the brand's bestselling skin care items, including the Goddess Skin Clay Mask, Magic Serum Crystal Elixir, Magic Cream Moisturizer and Wonderglow Face Primer.

A low-profile, versatile backpack is perfect for your adventurous mom. This bag from Parker Clay has a small front pocket for a cell phone or other small items, as well as a bigger pocket that can fit a laptop. It’s made with premium Ethiopian full-grain leather and is super soft, too.

Created by a brand specifically geared towards travelers (or wanderers), this blush and bronzer duo is a great gift for any mom who needs to throw on a pop of color while on-the-go.

For the mom who is always lugging around her smoothies wherever she goes, this kit from Vitamix is a great gift to add to her blender arsenal. It includes a blending cup with a spill proof lid (perfect for travel) and a blending bowl with a stackable lid for storing in the fridge, or cooler.

Featuring the chicest refillable containers that we’ve ever seen, these capsules can be filled with anything you want to bring along for your trip — whether that be cleansers or moisturizers, pills, or even jewelry — and are magnetized so they stick together in your bag. Truly genius.

This four-piece makeup brush set from Sephora Collection is truly all your traveling mom needs when packing up her cosmetic bag and hitting the road. The set includes a foundation brush, a concealer brush, a shadow brush, and a crease brush and are made with synthetic, vegan bristles.

Every traveling mom needs a super sleek carry-on bag. This pick from Stella & Dot features multiple inside pockets, a water bottle holder, a back zip pocket and is also compliant with FAA baggage regulations.

Featuring seven of her all-time bestselling skincare products, Colleen Rothschild is a fave for moms everywhere. This set includes travel-sized products that are all TSA-approved and beautifully formulated.

Got a mom who loves camping? This blanket is perfect for a picnic in a national park or to sit on next to the campfire. It’s great for all kinds of road trips or backyard hangs, is waterproof, and has a fun, bright pattern, too.

Who doesn’t love unwinding in a luxurious bathtub while traveling? This 3-piece kit from Maude features a body oil, and pH-balanced body wash, and your choice between bath salts or a bath powder for the ultimate compact relaxation station.

Add a fun pop of color to mom’s cosmetic bag with these (hardworking) minis from Drunk Elephant. The 8-piece set includes mini versions of the brand's jelly cleanser, facial oil, C-Firma Day Serum, B-Hydra Intensive Hydration Serum, Protini Polypeptide Cream, Umbra Sheer Physical Daily Defense SPF 30, T.L.C. Framboos Glycolic Night Serum and C-Tango Multivitamin Eye Cream.

This travel mug has a built-in rechargeable battery that lasts up to three hours, keeps liquids hot, features a touch display, and has a leak-proof lid. Need we say more?

The multifunctional Ostrich Pillow Light Travel Pillow is ideal for use on trains, planes, and automobiles (if you’re not the one driving, that is). You can slip it over your eyes and rest your head with ease, or you can wear it around your neck to catch a quick nap.

For another skin care set that doesn't take up much space, this Essentials kit from French brand Payot includes four different moisturizing creams to keep her skin feeling soft and hydrated all day and night. So, basically, everything mom will need to feel like a Parisian goddess, even if she isn’t able to visit the Eiffel Tower this year.

Any traveling mom will love Amazon’s latest Kindle Paperwhite, which allows for easy reading while on the move. It comes in four colors, has a ton of storage space, and is even waterproof — perfect for a beach day or poolside.

You can’t go wrong with a personalized luggage tag for anyone suffering from wanderlust. This pick features tons of options of backgrounds to choose from and can be customized to suit any mom.

