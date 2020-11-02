Morgan Harper Nichols' art collection will bring you joy

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

A little bit of positivity goes a long way. That’s why we love artist Morgan Harper Nichols’ collection of prints and accessories.

Using quotes and powerful imagery, the Arizona-based songwriter built up a loyal Instagram following of over 1.6 million and authored “All Along You Were Blooming,” a book that aims to inspire self-love and mindful living.

Now, you can find her popular art in various prints, stickers, phone cases and more. So, if you were looking to bring a little bit of joy and inspiration into your living space, check out Harper Nichols’ collection on Society6. It just might brighten your day.

Printed on 100% cotton archival paper, this print has the quote “Beautiful Things Take Time” on a bright orange and blue background image.

Showcased on a gorgeous, calming tapestry, this quote reminds us that we are all loved and protected.

Reminding us of the work and effort we put in to better ourselves, this art print comes propped up on a wooden block in the perfect size for any desk or workspace.

Spread the positive message of this quote by placing this cute vinyl sticker anywhere, from your daily planner to your laptop.

Sometimes all you need is a gentle reminder to breathe. This phone case has the word “breathe” emblazoned on a pretty pastel background, making the accessory both practical and beautiful.