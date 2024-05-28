Mindy Kaling on her go-to walking sneakers and the swimsuit that makes her feel ‘more confident’

While some people might be planning their "hot girl summer," actress and producer Mindy Kaling says she's hoping to have a "vitamin D girl summer."

"I am vitamin D deficient," the 44-year-old mom of two tells Shop TODAY recently over the phone. "Which is crazy to me, considering I just came out with a swimwear collab and I love going to the beach in Malibu. But [I want to have] a vitamin D girl summer — that is also not a melanoma summer."

That's why her plan for the sunny season is "to get sun, which I think is so good for obviously vitamin D and happiness, but then have a lot of sun protection," Kaling says.

It does help that she has the aforementioned swimwear collab with Andie Swim to wear on those sunny days (as well as a favorite SPF that she brings everywhere — but more on that later). The latest drop, the "Summer Camp" collection is Kaling's second with the brand and includes over 50 pieces, ranging from bikinis and one-pieces to swim cardigans and shorts, so there's something for everyone. In fact, Andie Swim's range of styles and emphasis on inclusivity was part of what drew Kaling to the brand in the first place.

"My body size is, frankly, fluctuating — my size before I have a baby, during pregnancy, after I have a baby," Kaling says. "What's great is Andie has suits that suit all sizes of women. And just because we're different ages or different body types, doesn't mean that we want to stick to things that are really modest."

She adds, "They have bikinis and you can wear a string bikini if that's what you're feeling, but you also can wear a high-waisted bikini, which is something that I really want to wear after I've had kids, that's how I feel more confident."

Here, we asked Kaling to share some of her must-haves for summer and beyond, including the "flattering" swimsuit she loves and the affordable beauty product she keeps in "every room."

Shopping Diaries: Mindy Kaling

This one-piece is one of Kaling's favorites from the new collection. "It's in pesto, which is this really pretty hunter green and it has white piping on it, so it just looks [like] that very preppy, throwback kind of suit, which I absolutely love."

Kaling says that this suit, which she created in collaboration with the brand, is "really flattering [for] people who have my body type."

It comes in six different colors, including Flame, which she says "is the most flattering color red, which really catches people's eye without being too much, it's not an obnoxious red." She adds, "I'm wearing it all over the campaign — I couldn't take the suit off because it's so beautiful."

Kaling counts Lion Pose's Ghostbuster Sunscreen as one of her beach bag essentials. (She is an investor in the brand.) The mini version, which comes in this pack, helps keep her protected on the daily.

"They have these really small ones and you can throw that into your purse or even into your pocket," she shares. "I never reapply, I'm that person. You know how they're like, 'You must reapply every 40 minutes,' Like what? I'm lucky if I remember it once in the morning. So I use my Ghostbuster Mini ... if I keep it in my pocket, one of those will last me for a couple of weeks and then I actually remember to reapply."

"Every room, my bathroom, my bedroom, my vanity area has Aquaphor in some shape. I have a tub of it in my bathroom and I have a little tube that I bring with me on trips. I put it on my cuts, my lips. If I use retinol or go get microdermabrasion and it is too powerful on my skin, I slug my face with Aquaphor."

"I have really thin, fine hair," Kaling says. "And so for me, it's finding products that will work in my hair but don't weigh it down."

Lolavie's Perfecting Leave-In is one of those products. "I find that it just makes my hair not frizzy, but it doesn't make my hair look greasy."

The other is this classic formula from Color Wow. "I find that when I blow dry my hair and I use that Color Wow Dream Coat, it just makes my hair incredibly shiny. And the price point's really good."

“I feel like in LA, particularly in the summer, you’re really dissuaded to wear a lot of lip colors. It’s always gloss and, if anything, a light pink gloss. And maybe it was the Met Gala or something, I just decided that I’m not doing that anymore, I’m going to start wearing lip colors. I love my berry tones in lips and there are two colors that I’m obsessed with. They really look good on a variety of skin tones but particularly if you have melanated skin. One is the Estee Lauder Sabyasachi collab they did, it’s really great. They all have Indian names and one of them is called Coffee Masala, which is so pretty. I’m going to wear it out for dinner.”

The other is the Ami Cole lip kit in the shade Excellence. “It’s a lip liner and a gloss, but it’s a very thick gloss that you can put over it. And it’s impossible to not have your lips look perfect.”

When it comes to her summer footwear, she's team slides over flip-flops. ("I don't like the way my feet look in flip-flops.") But more often than not, she skips the shoes altogether. "I'm a real barefoot person in summer: Inside, outside, on the beach. We have a little house on the beach and so I'm constantly rinsing off my bare feet."

Though for her kids, Katherine, 6, and Spencer, 3, she prefers something sturdier. "You get the most skinned knees when the kids are in flip-flops or sandals because when you run in them you just like trip and slip. So I've been really loving these Fenty x Puma Creepers."

Whether she's at home or traveling, these sneakers help her maintain her fitness routine. "I love my Hokas, they're my old standbys. I have pretty flat feet and I walk 15 to 20 miles a week, so for me, I live in my Hokas. I buy a pair every six months and they're so durable and great."

Kaling says she discovered this air fryer via a "random Instagram ad." "I liked the way it looked, and I just bought it and I've been obsessed with it. It's more expensive than the average air fryer. But it's so quiet and it's aesthetically so pleasing. My other air fryers used to scare everyone, how loud they were. This one's massive without looking horrible."