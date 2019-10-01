Sadly the khaki version is currently sold out, but the brand also carries the dress in a sleek shade of white.

If you're looking for something a little closer to the shade of khaki the duchess wore, this $30 affordable find on Amazon is similar with a unique twist. The addition of flowing cap sleeves makes it even more appropriate for fall.

Forever 21 also has a similar mini dress option, which is currently 30% off.

She later changed into a green shirtdress by Room 502, which currently retails for $455 and comes in three colors. According to the Daily Mail, Meghan wore the dress while visiting Action Aid to take part in a discussion about sexual and gender-based violence.

She later changed into a chic shirtdress. Reuters

The duchess is set to return back to London on Wednesday, marking the end of yet another productive and fashionable royal tour.

