At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue.Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.
The Duchess of Sussex is currently on a whirlwind royal tour of South Africa, and she's definitely making the most of her visit.
After making a solo appearance to meet artisans at Victoria Yards on Monday, the former Meghan Markle stepped out for a round table discussion at the University of Johannesburg to discuss gender equality in education on Tuesday. According to the official Sussex Royal Instagram account, the duchess was on hand to announce new scholarships and grants for students at the university.
For her latest appearance, People reported that Meghan reached for a relatively affordable find from Banana Republic. She wore a sleeveless, double-breasted trench dress in a neutral shade of khaki, proving that trench dresses are becoming somewhat of a staple in her royal wardrobe.
Double-Breasted Trench Dress
Sadly the khaki version is currently sold out, but the brand also carries the dress in a sleek shade of white.
MsLure Women's Double Breasted Blazer Dress
If you're looking for something a little closer to the shade of khaki the duchess wore, this $30 affordable find on Amazon is similar with a unique twist. The addition of flowing cap sleeves makes it even more appropriate for fall.
Belted Trench Mini Dress
Forever 21 also has a similar mini dress option, which is currently 30% off.
She later changed into a green shirtdress by Room 502, which currently retails for $455 and comes in three colors. According to the Daily Mail, Meghan wore the dress while visiting Action Aid to take part in a discussion about sexual and gender-based violence.
The duchess is set to return back to London on Wednesday, marking the end of yet another productive and fashionable royal tour.
For more stories like this, check out:
- Meghan Markle just wore her boldest pair of flats yet
- Meghan Markle's new suede flats have been called 'the perfect work shoe'
- Meghan Markle gave us déjà vu with this timeless favorite
To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!