While the Duchess of Sussex is known to step out in chic heels from high-end designers like Sarah Flint and Aquazzura, it's no secret that she also enjoys a pair of flats every now and then.
Who can blame her? While heels are a royal wardrobe staple, you simply can't beat a pair of flats when it comes to comfort and versatility.
The former Meghan Markle is currently on a royal tour of southern Africa and on Tuesday she wore a pair of neutral-colored flats while visiting the Auwal Mosque.
According to People, Meghan went with the Sally Flat by Sam Edelman, which is a classic pointy-toed design that features a slight heel. She opted for the Oatmeal Suede color, though the flats come in several different shades.
Sam Edelman Sally Flat
The duchess paired the flats with an olive green dress by Staud, which is currently available for pre-order for $325. A $190 cashmere scarf by Cuyana completed the look.
Meghan's flats definitely seemed to steal the show, as they seem like the perfect everyday shoe — whether you're a royal or not.
Sam Edelman has become known for its versatile flats and Nordstrom customers have given the Sally design some rave reviews so far.
"This is a perfect work shoe!" one reviewer wrote while another added, "Perfect for the office and always get compliments — it can also be worn as an everyday flat. Comfort and versatility find equal measure here."
Other reviews raved about "zero break-in time," so it seems like these could become a go-to shoe right out of the box.
The few less positive reviews noted that they might be too narrow for some, so they may not be the best for wide-width feet.
If you're looking for other royal-approved flats, the duchess has also been known to step out in designs from Rothy's and Birdies. Or if you're in the mood for something even more affordable, Amazon customers have raved about these budget-friendly flats.
