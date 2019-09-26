The duchess paired the flats with an olive green dress by Staud, which is currently available for pre-order for $325. A $190 cashmere scarf by Cuyana completed the look.

Meghan's flats definitely seemed to steal the show, as they seem like the perfect everyday shoe — whether you're a royal or not.

The duchess often wears flats when traveling. Chris Jackson / Getty Images

Sam Edelman has become known for its versatile flats and Nordstrom customers have given the Sally design some rave reviews so far.

"This is a perfect work shoe!" one reviewer wrote while another added, "Perfect for the office and always get compliments — it can also be worn as an everyday flat. Comfort and versatility find equal measure here."

Other reviews raved about "zero break-in time," so it seems like these could become a go-to shoe right out of the box.

The few less positive reviews noted that they might be too narrow for some, so they may not be the best for wide-width feet.

She paired the neutral flats with an olive green dress. Reuters

If you're looking for other royal-approved flats, the duchess has also been known to step out in designs from Rothy's and Birdies. Or if you're in the mood for something even more affordable, Amazon customers have raved about these budget-friendly flats.

For more stories like this, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!