I'm obsessed with these breathable, lightweight masks with fun character designs

They’re colorful and breathable

I could immediately see that kids would love wearing masks if they had characters from their favorite shows, or at the very least, be less afraid of the process. But as a 27-year-old, I was also more than excited to get ones with Snoopy and Cookie Monster. It feels more joyful to walk in a grocery store with Cookie’s grin plastered on where mine should be.

What really clinches the user experience for me is that the masks are so lightweight and breathable. I’ve sat outside in parks or gone on walks and almost entirely forgot I was wearing one. Other masks made my face sweat, and some even made me break out. But this fabric does not seem to bother my skin at all. It doesn’t feel so light that anything could get through it, but it rests comfortably on my face for protection. It even includes an adjustable nose wire for a more secure fit.

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha

Abigail Barr

A mask company with a purpose

What truly sweetens the deal is that “buy one, donate one" business model. You may remember this sentiment from buying a pair of Toms shoes. I was excited to hear that for every mask sold, the brand will donate one to first responders on the front lines for the First Responders Children’s Foundation. MaskClub has donated over 250,000 so far.

Some caveats

A couple of caveats to note here, although I would say all of the pros definitely outweigh the cons. It's important to note that these are not medical-grade masks, though I am not working on the front lines to fight COVID-19, so I am not in the market for one. But if you’re a doctor or nurse, this may not be the mask for you. Additionally, I bought the masks before I learned that putting them under your chin can stretch out the elastic ear bands if you have to take them off for a second to have a drink or eat a bite of food. The elastic on mine is definitely a little stretched, but it's not a deal-breaker.

Overall, I haven’t seen any color fading, the masks did not stain my clothes in the wash and they shipped quickly — so my experience with MaskClub has been very smooth! I'll probably be adding a few more characters to my collection.

For more stories like this, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!