This anti-aging concealer is on sale for 50% off — and makeup artists love it

Denika Bedrossian, a celebrity makeup artist whose clients include Miley Cyrus and Sarah Hyland, told Shop TODAY that the concealer has been a go-to in both her professional kit and personal makeup bag for years.

"The BareSkin concealer not only has incredible coverage, but also has built-in anti-aging serums, so it keeps your eyes bright and nourished," Bedrossian said.

According to the brand, the formula includes antioxidants such as lilac plant stem cells to brighten troubled areas such as dark circles or scars. The mineral-coated pigments in the formula also further the brightening effect, while the humectants hydrate the skin without compromising coverage.

"The BareSkin concealer definitely feels lighter than many concealers I've worked with," celebrity makeup artist Neil Scibelli said. "However, I do find it to be gorgeous and silky smooth on the skin."

Though Scibelli notes the coverage can be on the lighter side of the spectrum, it is buildable and can be applied using a patting motion under the eyes until the desired amount of coverage is achieved.

Celebrity makeup artist Jeannia Robinette also told Shop TODAY that the concealer boasts yellow undertones, which makes it easier to blend into the skin. The inclusion of natural ingredients in BareMinerals products is another draw for her.

"It's really good for your skin, so you don't mind putting it on," Robinette said. "It's really nice to have something that is natural-looking."

If you're looking for coverage with a makeup artist's seal of approval, the BareMinerals BareSkin concealer could be worth snagging on sale before the end of the day. If you miss Monday's deal, don't worry — Macy's 10 Days of Glam sale event lasts through July 29, and we've picked out the standout sales from each day.

Macy's 10 Days of Glam sale event deals

Tuesday, July 21

This palette is full of neutrals that can work for any season. As part of the 10 Days of Glam event, you can snag this top-rated palette for just $25.

Wednesday, July 22

This lightweight dryer offers two speed settings and three heat settings, giving you all the power of a full-size dryer with less heavy lifting.

Thursday, July 23

Can't decide whether you prefer the liquid or gel eyeliner look? This two-in-one liner boasts waterproof formulas that resist smudging, smearing and running.

Friday, July 24

Free of fragrances, this gentle cleanser works to remove makeup and oil while simultaneously moisturizing the skin. You can catch this "super-size" bottle on sale for 50% off on Friday only.

Saturday, July 25

Powder foundations can help minimize shine, and this hyaluronic acid-infused formula features other skin-enhancing properties too. All 25 shades of this three-in-one foundation will be on sale for 50% off this Saturday.

6. Sunday, July 26

Available in both black and brown shades, this popular mascara can help provide volume for up to 24 hours. With more than 1,500 reviews from Macy's customers, this beauty favorite will be 50% off on July 26.

Monday, July 27

This eye cream works to target signs of aging and can be used twice daily to hydrate and protect the skin. As part of the 10 Days of Glam event, you can save $55 on this eye cream and even score free shipping using the code GLAM10 at checkout.

Tuesday, July 28

All 38 colors of this eyeliner will be on sale on July 28. Not only does it provide rich pigmentation, but it's also formulated with vitamin E and jojoba oil to hydrate and soften the skin during wear. Plus, it has over 8,000 reviews from Macy's customers.

Wednesday, July 29

To end the sale, this purifying charcoal mask with a full five-star rating will be 50% off of the original price. It is suitable for most skin types and formulated with mostly natural ingredients.

