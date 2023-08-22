Everything we’re shopping from Lululemon’s new fall collection — starting at $14

When seasonal wardrobe refreshes roll around, we often focus on updating work attire or closet staples like jeans and sweaters — but your athleisure collection deserves an upgrade too! Cozy comfort and autumn weather go hand in hand, so there isn't a better time to spruce up your leggings, zip-ups, gym tanks and more. Lululemon's fall collection not only contains innovative new styles, but also some of their most beloved classics in fall-friendly colors.

Lululemon has been adding styles to its fall collection in stores and online this month, including a brand-new drop today. From a new take on the beloved Everywhere belt bag to a sleeveless version of the Define jacket, there are a lot of fresh styles for longtime fans of the brand to browse. And Align legging loyalists can choose from a wide variety of seasonal hues, such as espresso, forest and purple ash.

Feeling inspired to (pumpkin) spice up your wardrobe this season? Below, we rounded up 18 top picks you don't want to miss from Lululemon's fall collection, starting at $14.

Lululemon Fall Collection

Made with moisture-wicking fabric and a lightweight design, this classic tank top won't stop you from crushing those extra sweaty workouts. Plus, we love that the longer length and high neckline provides more coverage than cropped styles.

If there's one thing we really can't resist from Lululemon, it's any iteration of their iconic Everywhere bag. This sling bag takes all the features you know and love from the brand's beloved belt bag, but makes it more comfortable to wear over your body rather than resting on the hip. Pack it with you on your next vacation to keep all your belongings safe and close — without compromising style.

The beloved Align leggings in all new, fall-inspired colors? We can't add to cart fast enough. The muted and moody forest hues are right on trend for the season. If you've been thinking about adding a new pair to your collection to prepare for the chilly months ahead, consider this a sign.

According to the brand, the Lycra fibers in this headband help with shape retention, which means it's designed to stay tight-fitting and comfortable despite repeated wear.

Reviewers are loving this racerback for the flattering shape and high quality construction. "The tank top is very airy and has a looser fit. I bought the dark lavender to match my define jacket and it looks so nice together!" says one purchaser. "I like that this top comes in a shorter and longer version too."

Basic, easy-to-pair shirts are essential closet must-haves for any guy, which is why we recommend investing in pieces that will support them for years to come — no matter how many wears. This short-sleeve features lightweight jersey fabric and a classic fit for all-day comfort.

The newly launched collection also includes a brand new color range for the cult-favorite Align tops. Pair it with one of the new Align leggings and a Define jacket for a cute matching set to wear to-and-from those chilly morning yoga sessions.

A classic with a twist (literally!). Crossed halter straps give the Align tank we all know and love a new look. It's currently available in a beautiful range of colors from earthy neutrals to romantic, muted pinks and purples.

These shorts are designed with what the brand says is its fastest-drying fabric — so you don't have to worry about those dreaded stains in the middle of a high intensity cardio session. Not much of a gym-goer? The comfort level of the Wunder Train line is also just as good for a brisk walk, or a day lounging around the house.

While we can't wait for everything that this season brings, the back-and-forth temperatures pose a challenge when picking an outfit. The Define tank top is a reimagining of Lululemon's much-loved Define jacket — so no matter the weather, you never have to part ways with your favorite fabrication. Pair this with a tighter long sleeve underneath, or wear on its own.

The zippered pockets are a major stand out feature on these shorts, along with the super soft fleece lining and wider leg opening for non-constrictive comfort.

Admittedly, mid-rise can be hard to come by in a lot of the fan-favorite fits that the brand offers — which is why we're obsessed with these loose-fitting, cropped pants. They're designed with multiple customizable features, like an adjustable drawstring waistband and cinching hem.

One reviewer has been a longtime fan of the Wunder Train leggings, but couldn't help but grab a new pair with the new colors included in the fall launch. "I have waited so long for a true purple!! I am so excited." Other new hues include espresso, medium forest and graphite grey.

It's a match made in heaven — the Align legging fit with the ultra-flattering V-waist cut. Plus, the ever-so-slight flare makes these on-trend without compromising the timeless silhouette.

Lululemon has finally delivered a holy grail for all the tall ladies out there: casual, cozy athleisure pants featuring an inseam that's actually full length. Choose between 31 inches or 35.5 inches, depending on your height.

Running late to a workout class? Don't stress! Bodysuits are a complete look on their own, no styling or pairing necessary. Throw one on with your go-to sneakers, grab your mat and you're out the door in ten minutes or less.

Love the fabrication and feel of the Define jacket, but hoping for something a little more oversized? This new, relaxed-fit option checks all the boxes, while providing that looser look and comfort. Reviewers recommend sizing down for optimal fit.

Take the unbeatable comfort of your favorite athleisure from the gym to an evening dinner with this long-sleeve, ribbed dress. Elevate it with your favorite fall booties and clutch, or opt for sneakers and a jean jacket for a more casual outing.