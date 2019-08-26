At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue.Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

Every year, it seems like Labor Day weekend creeps up sooner and sooner — and if you take a look at your calendar, you’ll notice that the 2019 holiday weekend is coming up in just a few days.

Instead of accepting your fate of staying home for the weekend, you can take advantage of these incredible last-minute hotel deals that all fall under $200 per night.

Mark Ellwood, contributing editor at at Condé Nast Traveler, stopped by TODAY to discuss some of the best Labor Day weekend deals on hotels. Whether you’re looking to engage in an immersive touring experience in a rainforest, or are simply trying to relax during a mountain getaway with the family, each of the deals on this list is sure to have you dreaming of a necessary weekend escape.

Historic Powhatan Resort

TripAdvisor rating: 3.5 stars from 2,584 reviews

This charming resort will send you back in time to the colonial days. The restored Manor House dates back to 1735 and the tree filled grounds total to over 250 acres. Powhatan Resort offers one, two and three bedroom accommodations with amenities like an indoor pool, a sauna, a pavilion, a mini-golf course, and playgrounds. While in town, you can explore Greater Williamsburg — an area that includes Williamsburg, Yorktown and Jamestown. From amusement parks to colonial museums, you're bound to find quite a few things to do while in town.

Mountain Thunder Lodge

TripAdvisor rating: 4.5 stars from 753 reviews

Travel to the stunning town of Breckenridge, Colorado, where you can enjoy adventurous hikes, mountain top music, and a great selection of rustic restaurants. The Mountain Thunder Lodge is an all-condo-suite hotel that provides guests with quick access to lively town activities. One, two, and three bedroom accommodations are available, along with oversized townhomes with full kitchens .

Boca Raton Resort and Club

TripAdvisor rating: 4 stars from 4,102 reviews

Boca is known for its remarkable views and beachfront activities, but during Labor Day weekend, guests can also enjoy the "New Sounds of Nashville" music event. Country stars will be performing all weekend long, and interested attendees can go to barbecues, concerts, and festivities all weekend long. The Boca Raton Resort and Club is offering two incredible packages for Labor Day guests: New Sounds of Nashville Stay Package and the New Sounds of Nashville VIP All-Access Package.

Copal Tree Lodge

TripAdvisor rating: 5 stars out of 362 reviews

If 22,000 acres of rainforest surrounded by mountains sounds appealing, you may want to look at a last-minute trip to Punta Gorda, Belize. The Copal Tree Lodge is a luxury building with a 3,000-acre sustainable farm for guests to enjoy. It hosts 16 private suites and a three-bedroom villa if you're wanting to splurge a bit. During the stay, guests can engage in learning experiences — including ones about the production of coffee and chocolate — at the onsite Farm Center. If you want the a more sophisticated experience, you can visit the Copal Tree Distillery which supports the sustainable agriculture of organic spirits and rum.

