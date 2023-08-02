We found jeans under $30 and more during Lane Bryant's clearance sale — up to 68% off

Whether you're looking for a mid-summer refresh or are already starting to think about adding a few transitional weather pieces to your wardrobe, there are tons of sales going on at the moment to give your closet a little boost.

Right now, Lane Bryant is offering a variety of different discounts. The most impressive is an extra 50% off on sale items (the sale goes through August 7). Ending today are a few other deals you might want to grab, including buy one get one 50% off almost everything and $40 off purchases of $100 or more — but exclusions do apply!

Below we rounded up our favorite stylish finds under $50 from the clearance sale that will save you up to 67% off on wardrobe staples, from a satin maxi skirt to $30 jeans — all in sizes 10 to 40.

Lane Bryant clearance sale under $50

Every summer wardrobe needs a classic pair of denim shorts and this find is only $20. It features a four-inch inseam for moderate coverage and according to the brand, you might want to size up if you're looking for a looser fit.

This top has a button-down front that takes your classic tee to the next level. Wear it casually with a pair of jeans or dress up with a sleek pair of trousers.

Coming in a paisley or floral print, this 100 percent cotton shirt is loose-fitting and has breezy flutter sleeves. You'll want to grab it while it's 63% off!

Pink has been everywhere this summer, and we imagine it will be the color to wear heading into the new season, too. This off-the-shoulder top adds a pop of color to your favorite jeans or trousers — grab it now at 64% off.

This poplin top has a loose fit and adds a boho touch with the paisley print. You can tuck it into high-waisted jeans or keep it untucked for a flowy boho vibe.

We still have a few weeks (and maybe even more) left of hot weather, so there's plenty of time to rock a pair of cute shorts. This pair is made of a linen-cotton blend and has about a four-inch inseam — and we're loving the mix of yellow and pink hues.

No matter the season, a pair of jeans will always make an appearance. But with fall on the horizon, it might be a good time to grab a new pair while they're on sale. According to the brand, these straight-leg jeans have a stretch waistband and are made of 99% cotton, so you can expect comfort.

The brand says this tank feels airy and light; that might be because it's made of 100% cotton. Pair it with a skirt, shorts or jeans — or even leggings, it's long enough for bottom coverage.

This head-turning dress is perfect for a night out or even a dinner on vacation. According to the brand, the fabric is ribbed and made of a poly- and spandex-blend material to hug your body in all the right places.

Change up your denim collection with a pair of skinny capri-style jeans. With an original $70 price tag, you can grab them at $30.

Whether you're off on vacation or running errands, this will be your next go-to dress. Plus you can wear it beyond summer; it'll look super cute with a jean jacket for transitional weather.

I don't know what we love more about this romper, the color, the tie-waist or the price?

A satin midi skirt is the unsung hero of any wardrobe. It's truly versatile and can be worn for any season, with a white tee for summer and with a sweater during the colder months.

When a formal event calls but you don't want to break the bank, this satin gown is currently on sale for $42! It's designed with a flowy pleated skirt that will be sure to earn you endless compliments.

This wrap dress features a flirty eyelet design over a full body lining, so you don't have to worry about it being see-through.