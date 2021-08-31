Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Labor Day marks the unofficial end of summer, back to school, and let’s face it, back to reality. But don’t put away the flip flops and jean shorts just yet. It’s time to celebrate all your hard work with a day off relaxing alongside family and friends. Whether you’re planning a small backyard barbecue or an entire neighborhood block party, we found some great ways to upgrade your holiday!

From fun outdoor games to tableware and decorations, below is everything you need for any Labor Day party you're throwing.

This backyard party game is perfect for a couple of reasons: You don’t actually have to break a sweat, and you have a free hand to hold your cocktail.

A little healthy competition never hurt anyone, right? Divide guests into teams and keep them laughing with this classic lawn game.

Think of this as a more refined version of ladder golf. Plus, all you need is a flat yard. This comparatively affordable set comes with a cute carrying bag.

If you’ve got kids coming to your party — or you’re having adult guests who are young at heart—this waterslide is built for speed, and a whole lot of fun. It even comes with additional inflatable slides to cushion your ride. Users love that it’s made of durable plastic and can be connected to additional slides.

Equal parts classic, rustic and patriotic, this gingham check table covering dresses up any outdoor food station.

If you’re planning for your bash to go past daylight, these charming lights will cast a gorgeous glow. Available in a 25-foot strand, or longer for an additional cost.

For a solar version of backyard lights, try these chic lanterns. They reach a full charge after four hours plugged in or after 12 hours in direct sun. Reviewers especially love that they’re lightweight.

You’ll be prepared whether or not the weather cooperates. This easily adds shade or coverage from a passing shower, and reviewers love that it comes with a carrying case and is super-simple to set up and take down.

Big things come in small packages: This top-rated, waterproof speaker plays music for up to 12 hours and can be paired with another JBL speaker for serious stereo sound. Available in 11 colors, it even comes with its own hardshell case.

Give guests a fun party favor that they’ll actually use! You can pick from six colors and a variety of fonts to personalize the classic Wayfarer style. They’re also available in different quantities, depending on the size of your get together.

To keep annoying bugs at bay, this unscented, DEET-free, citronella alternative provides a 15-foot shield of protection. It comes with a fuel cartridge and three heat-activated repellant mats that last up to 12 hours.

Add ambiance and a relaxed vibe with easy-to-set-up, weather resistant torches. You’ll get five hours of burn time with each 12-ounce fill. Opt for the Tiki BiteFighter fill to repel mosquitos.

Whether you’re serving lemonade or something alcoholic (sangria, anyone?) this clear container will showcase your signature drink in style. Plus, since it’s self-serve for your guests so you’ll be free to focus on other party details.

Keep flies and bees away from the buffet table with these lightweight, reusable mesh tents. These come as a set of six.

Perfect for passed appetizers or to jazz up your buffet table, this 10” x 14” durable plastic platter can be reused at every patriotic holiday.

No fire pit? No problem! This comes with two roasting forks, three heat canisters, and a roasting screen to keep little ones’ hands protected from the flame. You supply the marshmallows, chocolate and graham crackers.

Mason Drinking Jars

Sip sweet tea, homemade lemonade, or frozen margaritas. The wide mouth and comfy handle make these the ideal drinking vessel for laid back summer nights. Comes as a case of 12.

Create perfect backyard summer ambiance with this set of 20 hanging lanterns in a variety of sizes. To note: You can purchase LED lights separately to hang with these, and string isn’t included.

If you take your grill game seriously, you need tools that are equal parts functional and good looking.

Showcase a selection of wine, craft cocktails or longneck beer bottles. This tub’s large 6.3 gallon size allows extra room for plenty of ice.

Keep wine cool with this set of two BPA-free cooling cups. You simply pop them in the freezer for a couple of hours and they’ll keep your beverage chilled for over an hour. No need to water down your drink with ice cubes.

Serving snacks, chips or crudités? Reviewers love this inexpensive platter’s large size (it has a 15” diameter) and that it’s made from durable, dishwasher-safe melamine.

Set up a self-serve drinks station with this large 90-quart cooler. It’s chic, streamlined appearance make it good looking enough to leave out, and it’s got oversize wheels for easy mobility on grass. Also available in smaller sizes.

An easy, inexpensive way to add to your party décor, these durable, festive straws come in a pack of 80.

This is more than just a bamboo pizza peel — it can also serve as a chic serving board for cheese or other little bites.

For more stories like this, check out:

Subscribe to our Stuff We Love and One Great Find newsletters, and download our TODAY app to discover deals, shopping tips, budget-friendly product recommendations and more!