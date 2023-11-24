Black Friday deals are live at Kohl’s! Shop toys, tech and more — starting at $5

It's officially Black Friday! That means you can kick off your holiday shopping with some of the best Black Friday deals at Kohl's that we've found yet.

Below, you'll find sales from Keurig iced-coffee makers to high-quality Beats earbuds and more. Some deals are up to 74% off, while others start at $5.

Here are the best Black Friday deals at Kohl's, discovered by our editors. Check back for more sales throughout the day as we provide updates on discounts from our favorite brands.

For even more ways to save on Black Friday and beyond, download our browser extension, Shop TODAY Savings to score deals on over 40,000 retailers, plus get TODAY-exclusive deals.

Home deals | Tech deals | Fashion deals | Beauty deals | Toy deals | All of our Black Friday deals 2023 coverage

Kohl's Black Friday 2023 home deals

Not only are these soft cotton bath towels resistant to fading, but they're also capable of absorbing water fast. Thanks to the brand's Spot Stop technology, you shouldn't have to worry about stains caused by various types of skincare products.

These Cuisinart knives are available in a variety of pastel colors, and each one comes with its own blade guard for added safety. Plus, the ceramic-coated stainless steel construction means they're extra durable for constant use in the kitchen.

It might be time to trade your insulated food bag in for this 20-ounce electric lunchbox by Crockpot. It's designed with a detachable cord so you can warm your food when it's time to eat. The inner compartment is even machine washable, making cleanup a total breeze.

Bring your naps to a whole new level with this cloud-like, oversized pillow. It's constructed with plush memory foam and cooling gel, which helps keep you perfectly cozy and cold. Plus, it's over 50% off for Black Friday!

Now's your chance to score a 10-piece cookware set by Food Network for over 60% off, using both of Kohl's Black Friday sale codes at checkout. The ceramic-coated pans are nonstick and have cool handles for easy transportation around the stove.

Unlike many stand coffee makers, this Keurig can brew hot and iced coffee, making it perfect for anyone wanting to switch their morning routine up. The versatile machine comes in two colors: white and gray.

This popular hard-side luggage by Samsonite is over 60% off right now, making it a perfect deal for avid travelers. The durable suitcase features a zipper closure, spinning wheels and a cushioned handle, along with safety locks approved by TSA.

The PossiblePan by Ninja checks so many boxes (12, to be exact), as it does the job of various kitchen essentials ranging from nonstick frying pans to oven-safe cast irons. It even comes with a strainer and a glass lid, which is designed to hold the included spatula.

Kohl's Black Friday 2023 tech deals

You can say goodbye to tangled, frayed charging cables, all thanks to this wireless charger that's on sale right now. Its upright design makes it simple to quickly set your QI-enabled phone down for a quick, 15-watt power-up.

This upgraded record player is perfect for music lovers, because it allows listeners to play vinyl or stream tunes directly from their phones (thanks to the wireless Bluetooth technology). It's on sale in four colors, including black, sage and more.

The Amazon Fire 7 tablet is about 50% off for Black Friday, which is a huge deal considering how much it offers. In addition to a durable case and kickstand, it includes Amazon Kids+ programs, parental controls and more.

With the help of the Fitbit app, this activity tracker can help you gain a better understanding of your health (including heart rate, sleeping patterns and more). It's rechargeable, and the battery can last a whopping 10 days, according to the brand.

Here, you can purchase the high-quality Beats earbuds for less than $100. In addition to clear-as-day sound and noise-canceling capabilities, these can be used to make phone calls on the go. Plus, they're sweat-resistant and have a long-lasting battery life (24 hours with the charging case).

Kohl's Black Friday 2023 fashion sales

These soft, stretchy high-rise leggings are over 70% off right now, and the flared design makes them them a perfect addition to your loungewear collection. Bonus: The waistband is designed with elastic, creating an extra cozy fit.

This simple-yet-versatile crew neck T-shirt is over 50% off, and it's available in various colors and designs that'll match tons of different outfits. The breathable cotton-polyester fabric build is machine-washable, too.

For under $11, you can add a warm, zip-up microfleece jacket to your child's closet. This one by Jumping Beans has a funnel-neck design, along with three total pockets. You can choose from dinosaur designs, color blocking and more.

This fleece sweatshirt stands out from the rest because it has thumb holes built into the long sleeves for added warmth. Plus, the tagless construction makes it scratch-free, and the crew neck design adds to its style.

Complete with pockets and an adjustable waistband, these flannel pajama pants are a must-have for chilly weather lounging and snoozing. They're available in both plaid and print designs, both of which are constructed with breathable cotton. (The plaid selections have polyester in the fabric, too.)

This highly rated Bali bra features a wireless design and wide straps, making it equally comfortable and supportive. It even has four-way stretch as well as moisture-wicking fabric. You can buy it for less than $13 during the Kohl's Black Friday sale!

These glistening cubic zirconia earrings, which come in a set of four, are currently over 70% off at Kohl's for Black Friday. Each sterling silver pair is a different size, making it simple to different levels of shine to your outfits.

Mix and match your outfits with this ribbed, open-front cardigan that's perfect for layering. It has long sleeves to help keep you warm, along with two front pockets where you can keep your phone or wallet while on the go.

If you ask me, ankle boots are essential to every wardrobe. This simple-yet-chic pair has a side zipper for easy on and off, along with a comfortable, almond-shaped toe. They're available in black, cognac, brown and tan.

Who doesn't love a soft, cozy flannel? This one has a button-down front along with two pockets. Plus, the airy cotton fabric makes it simple to layer with a lightweight T-shirt or sweatshirt underneath.

This crossbody bag by Vera Wang is made with chic faux leather, and it has adjustable straps secured with a durable chain-link design. The zipper closure helps keep belongings safe, along with various pockets on the inside and outside of the purse. My personal favorite? The subtle, vibrant lime frost color.

Kohl's Black Friday 2023 beauty sales

This pressed bronzer by Sephora is currently 50% off, making it an affordable, high-quality vanity upgrade. You can buy the matte powder in a variety of shades, all of which come in a secure, portable container.

In my opinion, no skin care routine is complete with a soothing facial roller. This double-sided option is built with real rose quartz wheels that help calm and refresh your complexion, and many customers keep it in the fridge over night for a "cooling effect."

This manicure set is perfect for anyone who's too busy for a routine salon trip, because it has everything you need for an at-home nail refresh. It includes various heads for filing, buffing and more, and the cordless design gives you some extra mobility while you work.

For over 50% off, you can add this mega-hydrating repair cream to your skin care routine to help with hydration and strengthening. It's specifically formulated with colloidal oatmeal, making it a soothing option for those with eczema. Plus, it's vegan as well as cruelty-free.

Don't let its size fool you: this mini flat iron is powerful enough to heat up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit in just three minutes! The built-in plates are coated in ceramic, making it a gentler option. Since it's cordless and rechargeable, this flat iron is great for on-the-go hair touchups.

This compact option can be rotated 90 degrees, plus it has a smaller (and stronger) mirror that can be attached to the front for a better view during makeup application. The dimmable LED border adds shine, while the tray at the bottom provides vanity storage.

Kohl's Black Friday 2023 toy sales

For kids who enjoy trying different hairstyles (and, of course, playing with Barbie), the 8-inch-tall Just Play Barbie Styling Head is a great gift. It's equipped with various styling tools including a brush, barrettes, gems and more.

This Bluetooth karaoke microphone is the perfect addition to your holiday parties. Since it's wireless, whoever is singing will be able to move around the room without getting tangled in a cord. Plus, it has various settings, including a feature that can record live songs onto the phone that's connected.

The Potato Head Super Spud set offers endless possibilities to mix and match accessories between the Potato Head family (including the pets). The classic toy has a 4.8-star rating on the Kohl’s website, and it’s nearly half price during Black Friday.

For less than $25, you can gift the Hot Wheels City Ferris Wheel Whirl to car-loving kids. The design is meant to carry Hot Wheels around the Ferris wheel and back onto the track, and you can even link it up to existing play sets. One car is included with the purchase.

This music station by VTech lets kids record their own voice and mix their own songs with the help of a built-in microphone and programmed tunes. There's even a miniature keyboard integrated into the studio system, along with numerous instrument sounds and genre styles.