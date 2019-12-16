Julia Stiles says these gifts are both mom and baby approved

Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

From the second season of her hit show "Riviera" to the major success of the film "Hustlers," — which is now available on Blu-Ray and DVD — Julia Stiles has had quite a busy 2019.

On top of that, she also has a two-year-old son at home, though she hasn't found the age to be too terrible so far.

"I think it's a misconception the 'terrible twos,' but maybe I'm just lucky," she told TODAY. "If you try to understand that they're totally overwhelmed by their world and having trouble communicating their needs and wants and understanding their needs and wants, that kind of takes the anxiety out of it."

The twos might not be as terrible as they say, but buying a gift for babies around that age range can still be a challenge. So, we just had to pick Stiles' brain for some easy gift ideas — and she recommends gifting books that both kids and parents can enjoy.

"Go for the books that you also will enjoy reading," she told us. "Because I can't stand when it's like 'Read it again, read it again, read it again!' And it's a book that I don't enjoy."

Stiles is currently a fan of reading "The Gruffalo" with her son Strummer, which is an illustrated tale by Julia Donaldson about an adorable mouse who invents an imaginary monster to scare off predators.

Stiles told us she's also a fan of Donaldson's other popular book, "Room on the Broom," a story about a witch, her cat and the helpful animal friends she meets that protect her from a hungry dragon.

Now that you have the kids covered, what about the parents? You can't go wrong with a handy, durable stroller, and Stiles told us she's a fan of Cybex's easily foldable designs.

"I have a Cybex stroller that is really lightweight and I can fold it with one hand," she said. "It's been a lifesaver anytime I travel because I can be holding him as I get on the airplane and fold it with the other hand."

If you're looking for a good gift-worthy option, the Cybex Eezy S Twist is one of the more affordable designs with a sleek and easily portable frame.

Lastly, if you're looking for a treat to pamper both mom and baby, Stiles is a huge fan of Weleda skin care products — especially the multipurpose Skin Food moisturizer made with nourishing and calming ingredients like almond oil, beeswax and chamomile.

"Weleda products are very natural and very good for sensitive skin," she told us. "Skin Food is good for anything really. I use it on my face, but I can use it if he has irritated skin."

No matter what you end up going with, Stiles thinks it's best not to overthink it, especially when it comes to gifts for babies. "I feel like it's an age where just the act of opening a present is really exciting," she said.

