The story centers around a pair of estranged, longtime friends, Madison and Lillian, whose lives have gone in dramatically different directions. Madison obtained power and wealth as a politician's wife while Lillian worked two grocery store jobs and lived with her mom to make ends meet. But when Madison needs help taking care of a delicate matter she turns to her old friend Lillian for help.

What would a powerful, wealthy woman like Madison need Lillian's help with? Oh, just the spontaneously-combusting twin stepkids who are coming to live in her house after the death of their mother.

"It sounds a little bit sci-fi but I don’t think any book has touched me about parenthood as much as 'Nothing to See Here'," Jenna said.

Author Kevin Wilson drew on his own experience as a parent to influence and inspire his writing.

"I've been obsessed, since I was a kid, with spontaneous human combustion," said Wilson, "And then I had kids."

Wilson went on to say that while taking care of his own toddler, it sometimes felt as if they might burst into flames when they had a meltdown.

"I started thinking about, 'Oh, well what would it be like if you had to take care of a kid who actually burst into flames.' The novel just kind of spiraled out of that," said Wilson.

While this book holds a special message for parents, those without children will be just as easily touched by the book's powerful message about nurturing the gifts that make us special, even when they make us stand out.

"The theme is definitely on family and being yourself and finding who you are, even if what you are seems strange to the rest of the world," Jenna explained.

November's selection is the perfect book to discuss around the Thanksgiving dinner table with family and friends.

"I am into having a family book club," said Jenna, "let’s discuss it around the turkey. You know what I’m saying, turkey and gravy!"

"It’s short and beautiful," said Jenna Bush Hager, "My favorite thing that Kevin Wilson did was that every word mattered. You will read it and think, how could somebody write like this."

We hope everyone will love reading "Nothing to See Here" as much as we did!

To celebrate the beginning of the month, we'll be giving away copies of “Nothing to See Here” to #ReadWithJenna Instagram followers starting today, and you can expect even more surprises throughout the month. In order to be entered, follow the Read With Jenna Instagram account and comment on the post above explaining why you or your book club deserve a copy of the book.

For past #ReadWithJenna book club picks, you can read the announcements for her March pick, April pick, May pick, June pick, July pick, August pick, September pick and October pick. Also, check out our Read With Jenna page.

To stay involved all month long, be sure to follow us on Instagram (don't forget to tag your photos with the hashtag #ReadWithJenna), join our Read With Jenna Facebook group and follow along on Goodreads to continue the conversation about "Nothing to See Here."

