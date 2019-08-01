At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue.Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

August is finally here and we’re closing out the summer with another exciting #ReadWithJenna announcement.

Jenna Bush Hager picked “Patsy,” by Nicole Dennis-Benn as her newest book club pick, and it's a story that promises to prompt a lot of meaningful conversations throughout the month.

“It’s a story about resilience and there’s some broken-heartedness," Jenna said. "But 'Patsy' is a book that will open a lot of minds."

The story begins in Jamaica as the titular character gets her visa and makes the difficult decision to leave her daughter, Tru, behind while she seeks a better life for herself in America. After that pivotal moment, the perspective shifts back and forth between Tru's life in Jamaica and Patsy's life in New York.

"She has to make a lot of sacrifices and it’s very interesting to hear the two perspectives because it is definitely a story about love and loss," Jenna explained.

As you read, you'll be pulled in by the challenges Patsy faces, the relationships she forms in this new environment and slowly learn why she's willing to make these sacrifices. "She wants freedom, and as you read you understand what she’s running from — the secrets she needs to be freed of," Jenna explained.

"These themes may be difficult to read, but they’re important," Jenna continued "I think particularly now it’s critical that we open our minds to the way others live."

Ultimately, you'll be touched by the moments of levity and hope that carry her throughout. "At the end this is a beautiful story of love."

We hope you'll join us in reading this month and can't wait to discuss with you.

To celebrate the beginning of the month, we'll be giving away copies of “Patsy” to #ReadWithJenna Instagram followers starting today, and you can expect even more surprises throughout the month. In order to be entered, follow the Read With Jenna Instagram account and comment on the post above explaining why you or your book club deserve a copy of the book.

