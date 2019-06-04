At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue. Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

The wait is over because our newest book club pick is finally here!

The beginning of the month came and went over the weekend but #ReadWithJenna members can finally add a new title to their summer reading list — and it just hit bookshelves today!

On Tuesday, Jenna Bush Hager announced that her pick for June is "Searching for Sylvie Lee," by Jean Kwok.

"Searching for Sylvie Lee," by Jean Kwok, $22, Amazon

The gripping story begins when Sylvie Lee goes missing on a trip to visit her extended family in the Netherlands and her sister Amy must step up to lead the search.

"Any of us can imagine if our sister or our best friend went missing," Jenna said, describing the beginning of the book. "Amy is searching for her sister and the sisterhood is I think the most beautiful part of it."

When looking for the right book for June, Jenna wanted a fun summer read and landed on a mystery that keeps you guessing until the very end.

"Mysteries are my guilty pleasures. I always think I’m kind of good at solving what’s happened early on in the book," Jenna explained. "It is a fast-paced book for sure. I couldn’t help but continue to read to figure out where she was and what happened to her."

And this book's deeper than your average page-turner.

Much like the first few books Jenna chose, this one is also a reflection on the intricate relationships within any family, the secrets that bring us together and the secrets that keep us from truly knowing each other.

"The story is told by a couple of different women which, ironically, is similar to 'A Woman Is No Man,'" Jenna said, comparing her new selection to last month's pick.

The book comes out today, but Jenna was careful not to offer up any spoilers.

"There were a lot of twists and turns," she said. "I don’t want to give anything away ... I can’t tell you if we find her or not."

