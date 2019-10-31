Sign up for our newsletter

Jenna Bush Hager is coming back soon from maternity leave!

The co-host of "TODAY with Hoda and Jenna" announced in a surprise appearance on Halloween that she will be returning to TODAY on Nov. 11 after having been out since August following the birth of her son, Hal.

Jenna took a break from her leave on Thursday to join TODAY for its annual Halloween festivities.

She got in the spirit by dressing up as Jennifer Grey's character, Baby, from "Dirty Dancing" to re-create an iconic scene from the movie with her dance partner, Johnny, aka Sunday TODAY host Willie Geist, who channeled his inner Patrick Swayze.

Jenna then joined Willie and Hoda Kotb, who was decked out as John Travolta in "Saturday Night Fever," to announce the happy news that she will be returning in 11 days.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

"I can't wait,'' she said.

Hoda joked that Jenna's return will mark "the real launch" of the show considering Hoda and Jenna have actually only been together on the show for one week.

Jenna and Hoda will be reunited soon after Jenna made a surprise visit from maternity leave for some Halloween fun on Thursday. Nathan Congleton/TODAY

After Jenna replaced Kathie Lee Gifford as co-host in April, Hoda went out on maternity leave following the adoption of her second daughter, Hope Catherine.

When Hoda returned from maternity leave in September, Jenna was already in the midst of her own.

"You know, because this is the thing, we started the 'Hoda and Jenna' show ... " Jenna began.

" ... without Hoda, and then we completed it without Jenna,'' Hoda said.

"This is gonna be like a whole new start,'' Jenna said.

Jenna has been busy spending time with her son and sharing sweet pictures of 2-month-old Hal, who made the Hagers a family of five when he joined older sisters Mila, 6, and Poppy, 4, in August.

Hoda and the TODAY family are happy that Jenna is ready to make her return.

"I can't wait until you come back,'' Hoda told her. "I don't remember how you felt when I was gone, but I do remember thinking (on maternity leave) like, 'Oh my gosh, this time flies by.'

"People have asked me on my book tour, 'Are ya'll gonna get together and sit down?' I said, 'It's happening soon.'''

See you in 11 days, Jenna!