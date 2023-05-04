This J. Crew sale will help you create a spring capsule wardrobe — 14 pieces to shop

Unless you have a packed and versatile closet à la Carrie Bradshaw or Blair Waldorf (though, I was more of a Serena van der Woodsen style fan), finding the "right" outfit each day can become unexpectedly difficult. If you're thinking frustrating thoughts — Nothing matches! I have nothing to wear! — every time you open your closet, you might want to lean into the trend of capsule wardrobes, where you essentially invest in quality basics that you can mix and match to put together a ton of different looks with ease.

But creating a new wardrobe leads to spending money, which is where one of our favorite retailers, J. Crew, comes in. They've curated an entire selection of "closet classics" for you to peruse that will set you up for spring and summer in the most fashionable way possible. From white sneakers to chic tees and jeans that go with everything, J. Crew has the elevated basics you need to end your "What do I wear?" woes. And did we mention they're all on sale up to 50% off?

With almost 600 items to choose from, we went ahead and searched through the collection for you, hand-selecting a few of our favorite pieces along the way. Check out our finds below — and make sure to take advantage of these deals before the sale ends on May 8!

When you're not feeling your outfit, we say, it's nothing a gold hoop can't fix. This type of accessory can easily elevate any look — and at just $15, it's one of the more affordable ways to do it.

Whether you're headed to the beach, taking your kids to the park or running errands, a decently-sized grab-and-go bag is a must. Plus, you can even monogram it!

Everyone needs a top that brings a pop of color into their wardrobe. Not only is this loose tank a great option for sunny days, but it also offers a solid print that can go with your favorite jeans, shorts, cargos and more.

You also can't go wrong with a cotton tee — this one comes in a variety of color options and even a stripe pattern. Right now, you can grab one (or three) for less than $20 each.

How about a fashion essential that even your optometrist would approve of? These frames are designed with a tortoise print (available in several shades) and include UV-protective lenses for proper eye coverage.

No wardrobe should go without a classic pair of white sneakers. Crisp, clean and coastal-inspired, this is the type of footwear that will likely go with any look you already have in your closet. Sizes are already selling out, so if you want to score a pair (for 50% off!), you might want to add to cart ASAP.

We can't think of an easier look to pull together than one that involves a one-and-done dress. This all-pink option is more versatile than you think: pair it with a jean jacket and sandals for a casual date, sneakers and a hat for running around or even your favorite heels and statement jewelry for a night out.

Shorts are must-have garments in summer capsule wardrobes, and we're loving these linen options for popping on over a bathing suit or pairing with a light button down. It comes in three neutral shades and features a high-rise fit.

Does a maxi skirt need to be in a capsule wardrobe? Maybe not. But I'll vote yes every time, especially when it looks like this chic, flowing J. Crew piece. According to the brand, it's made of a cotton-blend material that feels soft and breathable — a perfect combo for summer.

Those faded, 10-year-old bathing suits you've been re-wearing every season have to go. Consider this your sign to get in on the swim dress trend. This bathing suit looks like a cute jumpsuit with its side-tie and halter neckline, but it's meant for rocking poolside.

Your mind might be in spring break or summer vacation mode, but the workdays likely require you to be a bit more buttoned up. We're obsessed with this ruffled button-down that can be dressed up for a meeting or down for summer Fridays.

For all those summertime weddings, bridal showers and cocktail parties, this mini dress can cover them all. The brand says it has "endless styling potential," which is great for indecisive stylers dressing in a pinch.

A quality pair of jeans might be at the top of most capsule wardrobe lists, and this curvy vintage pair belongs right up there. It comes in classic, petite and tall sizes, and features a high-rise waist for the most flattering fit.

For a more "springy" look, go for white denim! Any top you choose will likely match this pair, so styling will be a breeze — and you'll look fantastic.