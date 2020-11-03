Jasmine Guillory shares 6 books to refresh your fall reading list

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

As temperatures drop, there's nothing better than curling up with a good book.

That's why TODAY turned to New York Times bestselling author Jasmine Guillory to share the reads that she's been loving lately. Guillory is the author of "The Wedding Date," "The Proposal" and more. Her most recent release, "Party of Two," centers around a new Los Angeles resident who has a highly publicized whirlwind affair with a junior senator.

Highlighting stories from people of color, and ranging from inspirational non-fiction to romance, these are the books Guillory recommends that you read now.

Best book to make you feel thankful

Frida Kahlo, the beloved artist and feminist, lived a pretty fearless life—one we could all learn a few lessons from. That’s exactly the point that Davis makes in her book. She details the artist’s life, from childhood polio to a car accident that resulted in dozens of surgeries to the political activism reflected in her art and her experiences living as a Latinx woman. This read will leave you feeling inspired.

Best family read

For the whole family, Guillory recommends this empowering picture book from an author and illustrator team. Through beautiful illustrations and a series of affirmations, the book follows the story of a Black boy as he confidently moves through the world and takes on challenges, fosters friendships, and makes big plans for the life ahead of him.

Best soon-to-be bestseller

If you haven’t gotten your hands on this book yet, do it soon. Guillory predicts this new release will be topping the bestseller lists. The novel centers around two young gay men living in Houston. Mike, a Japanese American chef, and Benson, a Black day care teacher, have been together for a few years, but their relationship is on shaky ground. Mike flies home to Osaka, Japan, to care for his dying father just as his mother is arriving in Houston to see him, meaning she’ll be staying with Benson, a virtual stranger. What ensues is an exploration of love, family and the importance of memories.

Best new memoir

Hinojosa’s memoir paints an important picture of immigration in America. Through her experiences growing up Mexican American in Chicago then later reporting on immigration as a journalist, she highlights the history of immigration and shares her own heartwarming, personal stories.

Best book to get lost in

This romance novel is hard to put down. The story centers around Azere, a young Nigerian woman who has a one-night stand with a white man (much to the displeasure of her mother, who desperately wants her to end up with a Nigerian man). As their relationship develops, Azere struggles as she chooses between following her desires or following her mother’s wishes. The book explores themes of love, family and identity.

Best 2020 throwback

If you’ve never given much thought to your address, this next read is sure to change that. Guillory’s final recommendation, which was released in April of this year, takes a critical look at the history and meanings behind street names around the world. Throughout the book, Mask explores how addresses relate to race and class—and what that means for the millions of people who don’t have one.

