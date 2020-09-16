Celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month with these 10 new books by Latinx authors

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

National Hispanic Heritage Month has officially begun, and to celebrate, we rounded up some of the most popular books that were released this year by Latinx authors, according to Goodreads.

If you're like me, you're always looking for new book recommendations, and this list is full of great options for any bookworm.

These books feature captivating story-telling, beautiful imagery, and engaging characters. Whether you're looking for you next book club pick or a compelling read to enjoy while staying at home, these titles are sure to fit the bill.

Goodreads analyzed their users "want-to-read" lists to bring you works from the world-renowned Isabel Allende to New York Times bestselling author Chanel Cleeton. These authors, and their incredible writing are sure to inspire.

This book takes place after the Spanish Civil War, and stretches across several decades. It tells the story of two of the thousands of refugees who were forced to flee the country, and how their lives became entwined in an unexpected way.

This spooky thriller follows Noemí Taboada as she attempts to rescue a family member from a suspicious house called High Place. After reading, make sure to watch out for the limited series adaptation on Hulu!

This highly-rated title tells the tale of family tragedy and the grief that follows. The book also explores themes of cultural differences, as the one of the main characters lives in the Dominican Republic, while the other lives in New York City.

Rom-com lovers will adore this hilarious read. Carolina Santos is forced to work alongside her ex-fiance's brother after being left at the altar, and the rest is history.

Set in 1935, this powerful story about a vacation-gone-wrong brings together three women. Each character is on their own journey, but their stories entangle while danger surrounds them.

This moving novel from Julia Alvarez tells the story of Antonia, an immigrant whose life has turned upside down in an instant, and how she deals with her loss, tragedy, and unexpected beginnings.

This techno dystopian novel hits shockingly close to home, expanding on ideas of surveillance and privacy in the digital age.

This dark novel begins with the discovery of a dead body, and only gets more gruesome and gory as it goes along. For fans of dark fiction, this is a must-read.

Poet Marcelo Hernandez Castillo tells the story of his childhood and what it was like to grow up in the United States as an undocumented immigrant in this haunting and enlightening memoir.

This imaginative novel tells the story of a lost manuscript and the man who finds it - in the middle of Hurricane Katrina.

