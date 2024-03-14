Model Iskra Lawrence talks body confidence and the swimsuit she calls ‘shapewear perfection’

British model Iskra Lawrence has made a name for herself as a champion of the body positivity movement and a voice of change in the industry. Because of that, she was included in Forbes' 2019 Europe 30 under 30 and named on BBC's 100 list of influential and inspiring women in 2016.

Even still, she's no stranger to the modeling industry's standard of editing women's bodies in photos. That's why, when it came to her new swim collaboration with Cupshe, it was important to her that the campaign images they used were unretouched and showcased the models' bodies — including her own — as they are, real and unedited.

"I don't even think [we realize] the impact when we're flicking through looking at images and consuming them, how just seeing some back fat, seeing some keratosis pilaris that I have in my arms, just seeing those little dimples on your legs, it just makes you feel seen and that's really important," Lawrence shares with Shop TODAY.

For years, she says that she's been advocating for the use of unretouched images in brand campaigns. In part, because not only does seeing these types of photos create unrealistic standards for others, but it did for herself as well.

"I had body image issues seeing retouched images of myself, because I couldn't even look like the girl in the photo — and I am the girl," Lawrence says. "Let alone someone else who is looking at it and immediately thinking, 'Wow, she has no stretch marks, or suddenly she has no scars, she has no wrinkles, she has no freckles.' I do. But they removed all of that. For a long time, I would look at myself in the mirror and wish that I could erase all those things that photographers and creative directors and producers were doing to me and I couldn't."

While now she clearly exudes confidence, that doesn't mean she doesn't have moments where it falters. She's developed what she called a "toolbox" of things that she can rely on to help during those times, one of them being affirmations.

"My favorite one being, 'I am enough.' That has helped me through my whole recovery journey since I had an eating disorder and really in the beginning of my 20s when I started figuring out how to come through that," Lawrence explains.

Other strategies she uses include keeping a gratitude list and having a go-to activity that she knows will lift her mood and make her feel good. "Most people call that 'self-care,'" she says. "If that's going out on a nature walk or if that's meeting up with friends, I think we forget how important socializing with people that bring us up can be."

Here, we asked the model and mom to share some of her current favorite things, from her beach must-haves to the item she always keeps in her bag.

Shopping Diaries: Iskra Lawrence

"I had an old crochet cover-up that I had since I was maybe 20. And I want to say about two years ago — so I had it for basically a decade — I was like, this needs to go. But I never found [another] one that fit and would just go with everything. And then when this came up and I tried it on when we were doing the fittings, I was like 'yes, I've got a replacement!' It just is perfect. It goes with everything. It's stretchy, it's flattering and it's really really affordable."

Lawrence says she was "shocked" the first time she put on this suit. "I was like, this feels like a $200 suit. I put it on and it completely molded to [my] body in a supportive way, which I've never had with a one-shoulder. Usually, you're going to pull it up or fiddle with it. It was shapewear perfection."

She adds that it's important that your suit feels good on, as that can affect how you feel overall. "If you're already feeling insecure, it's a double whammy of I feel so uncomfortable in swimwear at the beach and you almost rule it out and you stop enjoying yourself. So for me, this collection, and what Cupshe has done with their designs is they've made those suits comfortable. So it takes that part out of the equation. And then you can get more comfortable with your body and just be like I'm not worrying about my swimsuit or things popping out and I can just enjoy the experience."

While Lawrence says that she's not a morning person, these eyedrops can help make early wake-ups a little easier. "I am a tired, tired mom, busy, up very late most nights working. So an eyedrop can literally change my life in just making me feel awake. I like the Lumify eyedrops. And I get very upset if I travel and forget them because I'm like, how am I going to feel awake in the morning?"

One thing Lawrence will always pick up from the drugstore? "Hand cream." "I have to have a hand cream in every bag," she says. "And I'm not even picky or fancy with it ... but I do not like having dry hands. And I feel like I'm constantly washing my hands and doing things so I like to keep my hands nice and moisturized."

Aside from the basics, like a swimsuit, cover-up and towel, she says her No. 1 beach essential is SPF. "I really love the brand Vacation ... it's super nostalgic, everything smells good. I feel like they've just done such a fantastic job with their marketing, where it's fun. And I love the mousse, I love how that applies."

"You need a good hat for the beach," Lawrence says. And her go-to is a roll-up option from Amazon. "Me and my girlfriends all have the same one. They're like $20 and we call them our 'mom hats,' it's really funny. But they're definitely very useful to just throw in your bag at all times."

While she didn't share a specific one, we found this roll-up hat which is an Amazon bestseller.

Recently, she started using Naked Sundays' top-up spray as a way to reapply her sunscreen throughout the day. "What happens is, I usually put my SPF on in the morning, work from home or do errands, go pick my son up. And in Austin, [Texas] it's really sunny, so instead of taking [my makeup] off and reapplying, I just spritz this mist on."

This deodorant from Lawrence's own brand, Saltair, is another one of her essentials. "It's a serum, so it's lightweight, it dries on clear," she says.

The formula is made with a blend of mandelic, lactic and polyhydroxy acids, which the brand says combat odor and reduce the appearance of ingrowns.

Sunglasses are another warm-weather must-have for Lawrence and Diff is a favorite brand of hers. "'I've had a couple of their sunglasses. And I always get drawn to them because they're comfy, they feel solid, they don't feel like they're going to break if I dropped them."

Recently, she says she's been "leaning more towards big, black solid sunglasses because I can just chuck them in a bag and they kind of cover more of my face. I'm just so conscious in this Austin insane sun of protecting my skin as much as possible. So I feel like the bigger the sunglasses, the more protection I have."

While she didn't share a specific pair, we found these bestsellers from the brand, which fit that description.