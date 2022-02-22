Iskra Lawrence: How I rediscovered my sexiness and confidence as a new mom

Iskra Lawrence is a model and entrepreneur who welcomed her first child in 2020. As a body-positive activist, she’s known for sharing unedited photos on social media and calling out companies for airbrushing models’ bodies. Her mission continues later this month at The BodCon 2022, a virtual conference focused on body confidence, where Lawrence will be a speaker. In a personal essay for TODAY, she shares her own journey with self-confidence as a new mother.

The day you give birth you become a new person: a mother. It is truly the greatest gift, but she’s a total stranger.

I was a model traveling the world, attending red carpets and getting glam daily, but I knew that wasn’t all I wanted. I dreamt of the day I would start a family of my own. It turned out that it happened a little sooner than I’d anticipated, but it was always meant to be, and my partner and I are grateful every day for our baby.

I adored pregnancy — there are still days I miss it. I have never felt so special as I did when I was growing my baby and then when I was bringing him into the world. I was in awe of my body as it stretched, shifted and softened. I would spend hours massaging lotions on my body, dressing up my cute bump and taking lots of naps. I felt the urge to nourish my body with healthy, fresh food and to prioritize movement so I could have a safe home birth. I invested more time and intention into looking after myself than ever before because I knew it could benefit my growing baby.

I remember the flowing compliments and smiles from strangers. Everyone wanted me to feel like a goddess, with my friends and family helping clean my home, laundry all magically taken care of.

But pregnancy is such a tiny part of the journey as a mother. That really began the moment I held my precious baby — a baby who was screaming, needing me. That need was like nothing I had ever experienced. Immediately I felt unequipped despite all the books I had read, videos I’d watched or advice I’d been given, welcome or not. New instincts switched on when my baby cried, which seemed to be 24/7.

All of a sudden I became this sleep-deprived zombie, neglecting basic hygiene, forgetting to eat — and when I did eat, it was whatever was most convenient, never fresh, home-cooked meals. Soon the dishes started piling up, along with the nonstop laundry demands of a newborn who spits up and has poop explosions. My home was a mess. I was a mess.

Iskra Lawrence at an event in Beverly Hills, California, in November 2019, shortly after she announced that she was expecting her first child. Tommaso Boddi / Getty Images for Vital Proteins

Then there were the demands from my community on social media, wanting to know my birth story, hoping for cute baby pictures and probably a reveal of how my body “snapped back” after childbirth.

Even though that was the least of my priorities when all I wanted was more than 45 minutes of unbroken sleep, a shower and a proper meal, I had to get back to work. I am the breadwinner for my family. Around the same time, I was also trying to sell my previous home. Six months postpartum, I found out that Aerie didn’t want to renew my modeling contract.

I felt lost — not just in relation to what I would do to continue supporting my family, but also in terms of who I was. I wasn’t modeling or traveling to events to speak about body acceptance. I had left New York and was living in the suburbs of Texas, where my partner, Philip, is from and where we’d decided to raise our family.

I started to think I should just try getting back to “me” — and that “me” was a body-confident lingerie model. I started looking at my body and wondering if I felt confident enough. Then another thought dawned on me: Can I even do this? I’m a mother now. What would people think? Would my child resent me posting lingerie pics in 10 years? What about my family-friendly neighborhood — will I embarrass myself if they all see me in my undies?