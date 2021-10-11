Celebrate International Day of the Girl with goods that support young women

Every day, young girls around the world push boundaries, tear down stereotypes and make their voices heard. To empower young girls everywhere, the United Nations decided to formally adopt Oct. 11 as International Day of the Girl Child in 2011. Since then, it has been a day to honor a girl's right to a safe, educated and healthy life.

To celebrate International Day of the Girl, smart shopping expert Trae Bodge stopped by the 3rd Hour of TODAY to share products and brands that will be donating a portion of sales to charities that support young women.

From a necklace that has been featured on popular TV shows to kid-safe stainless steel dinnerware, read on to shop these must-have products.

This limited-edition crewneck is too cute to pass up. Perfect for fall, this crewneck is available in sizes small to 2XL. Girl Gang is a female empowerment–focused clothing and accessory brand that specializes in highlighting inspiring phrases. This specific crewneck was created as part of a collaboration with Season of Sunday, a brand focused on starting conversations about mental health. If you purchase a crewneck, 20% of the proceeds will go to Project Healthy Minds, a non-profit startup aiming to tackle the mental health crisis.

As a brand, Bleuet works toward providing girls comfort and confidence with bras, camisoles and other apparel. Specifically designed for growing bodies, Bleuet bras are ultra-soft and lightweight. This bra is also available in five different colors, however there are more style options on their website. In honor of International Day of the Girl, 15% of sales will be donated to Hailey's Haven, a non-profit founded by teen entrepreneur Hailey O'Donnell that provides necessities to foster tweens and teens. Gently worn returns from Bleuet will also be donated to foster girls through the organization as well.

Peggy Li is a jewelry brand that is both woman- and Asian American- and Pacific Islander-owned. Their dove charm necklace, a classic symbol of peace and hope, has been seen on hit shows such as "The Vampire Diaries," "Private Practice," "Witches of East End," "Riverdale," and "New Girl." With each purchase, Peggy Li will donate 25% of sales to WriteGirl, an organization that mentors teens in the Los Angeles area.

Both you and your furry friend can make a fashion statement with these chic accessories made for both people and pets. DIPHDA's Rose Quartz Sliders can be added to necklace chains or one of the pink collars and leashed from their LOVE collection. For the entire month of October, DIPHDA will be donating 20% of the proceeds from their LOVE collection to the Young Survival Coalition, which helps young people diagnosed with breast cancer.

Handcrafted in a traditional style in Jaipur, India, these journals are too beautiful to pass up. Sapana is a woman-owned company that is donating 20% of profits to She Has Hope in India, Nepal, Uganda, Myanmar and the Philippines. She Has Hope works to rescue and rehabilitate girls, women and boys who have been victims of trafficking by providing access to trade schools and entrepreneurial development programs.

After the American Academy of Pediatrics released a policy statement warning that plastic can be harmful to children, a board-certified pediatrician and mom of three developed this colorful stainless steel dinnerware collection. Available in rainbow, iridescent blue and classic silver, this set is both beautiful and safe for kids. For International Day of the Girl, Ahimsa is donating 30% of proceeds to Black Girls Code, an organization that builds a pathway for young women of color to embrace the tech world by introducing them to computer skills and programming.

