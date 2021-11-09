Here's how to watch Holiday Steals & Deals with Jill Martin

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Now that it's officially November, is it safe to say the holiday season has arrived? We're ready to help you get into the spirit of the season of giving by helping you search for the perfect gift — and, hopefully, avoid shopping at the last minute.

That's why TODAY All Day and Peacock are bringing you Holiday Steals & Deals with Jill Martin. Starting at 10 a.m. EST on Nov. 22, you can tune in to TODAY All Day on Peacock as TODAY Lifestyle and Commerce Contributor Jill Martin shares the ultimate holiday wishlist. Jill has more than 40 products for everyone on your list, from the fashionista to those hard-to-buy-for friends, with some deals more than 80% off.

Shopping isn't the only stressful part of the season, so Jill will also be chatting with inspirational hosts Jay Shetty and Radhi Devlukia-Shetty for some tips on how to keep calm during the holiday season.

How to get a Peacock Premium discount

Can't wait for it? To watch on Peacock, you’ll need a subscription — but Jill's got a deal for that, too. You can score six months of Peacock Premium for 50% off when you head to PeacockTV.com on Nov. 9, create an account and then use the promo code TODAY at checkout. If the promo code doesn’t work, please visit: PeacockTV.com/Help.

Peacock is owned by our parent company NBCUniversal. Pricing and availability of discount codes are accurate as of publish time.

What Steals & Deals will Jill have?

Whether you are stumped on the hottest gifts for kids this year, know a beauty guru who needs something new or are trying to figure out what to get the person who has everything, Jill's got you covered. From crowd favorites to personalized gifts that feel thoughtful, all of your holiday shopping might get done before the special is even over.

Set your reminders now — you won't want to miss this.

