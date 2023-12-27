Need to return or exchange a gift? Here are the return policies from Amazon, Target and more

Whether you completed your holiday shopping during Black Friday/Cyber Monday or you finished last week, you probably spent more than you anticipated (me, too) — and we’re not the only ones. The National Retail Federation predicts this holiday season to reach “record spending levels” and nearly hit a whopping $970 billion.

A survey conducted by the NRF and Prosper Insights & Analytics earlier this year showed that the most popular gift to give is gift cards, followed by clothing and accessories, books and video games, and beauty.

But not every gift is a hit. Whether someone gifted you something that doesn’t fit quite right or simply isn’t your style, or you need to make a swap for someone else, returns are bound to happen. There are already so many different store policies to consider on a regular day, but the holidays often come with a whole new set of rules — most frequently, longer return windows.

To help you streamline your return process, we gathered the holiday return policies of major retailers such as Amazon, Target and Walmart. Plus, we also shared a few bestselling gifts that no one will want to return.

Amazon | Target | Walmart | Kohl's | Old Navy | Macy's | Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack | Sephora | Ulta | Lululemon | Nike | American Eagle | H&M | Apple | Best Buy | Gifts people will want to keep

2023 holiday return policies

Amazon

Amazon's extended return policy for the 2023 holiday season states that most items (outside of Apple products) purchased between Nov. 1 and Dec. 31 can be returned until Jan. 31, 2024. Apple products purchased within the same window can be returned until Jan. 15, 2024.

Gifted items can also be returned as long as you have the 17-digit order number. This can be found on the gift receipt that came in the box but if you don't have that, you'll have to ask the giftee for it.

Target

Target accepts returns of unopened products within 90 days. The holiday return policy applies specifically to electronics and entertainment items.

Any electronic or entertainment items purchased between Oct. 1 and Dec. 24 have a return window that begins on Dec. 26. For non-Apple products, returns must be completed by Jan. 24, 2024. For Apple products, returns must be completed by Jan. 9, 2024.

Items received as a gift can be returned with a gift receipt or packing slip and a refund will be provided in the form of a store gift card.

Walmart

For items purchased in-store between Oct. 1 and Dec. 31, Walmart's extended holiday return policy allows returns until Jan. 31, 2024.

Kohl's

Kohl's standard return policy allows shoppers to make returns up to 180 days from the date of purchase with or without a receipt. During the holiday season, premium electronics, watches and Sephora at Kohl's items purchased after Nov. 1 can be returned until Jan. 31.

Any items being returned with a gift receipt will receive store credit based on the lowest discounted 13-week sale price for those items or they are eligible for an even exchange.

Old Navy

Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic and Athleta co-exist under the same parent company, so their return policies are pretty much the same. You have 30 days from the delivery date to return or exchange any items purchased from Old Navy, Gap or Banana Republic and 60 days for any items from Athleta.

If you're returning a gift, it can be exchanged for another item or you can receive a gift card for the original price paid.

Unlike most retailers, gift cards can also be returned and the value will be credited to the original form of payment.

Macy's

Macy's holiday return policy states that any purchases made on or after Oct. 2, 2023 can be returned until Jan. 31, 2024.

Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack

Items purchased at Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack from Oct. 16 through Dec. 24 are eligible for return until Jan. 15, 2024, or 30 days after in-store purchase or 40 days after online purchase — whichever is latest. Meeting these deadlines will allow for a full refund to your original payment method.

Any late returns received up to 60 days after the purchase date will receive a gift card in the amount of your purchase.

Gifted items can also be returned and refunds will be issued via a store gift card.

Sephora

Any in-store or online Sephora purchases made on or after Oct. 27 through Dec. 1 are eligible for return or exchange on or before Jan. 31, 2024. Purchases made after Dec. 1 follow the store's standard return policy, which is 30 days for a refund to your original payment method or 31 to 60 days for store credit.

If you received a gift by mail that you'd like to return and want store credit for, you have to call 1-877-SEPHORA (1-877-737-4672) in order to set up the return under your account.

Ulta

Ulta will provide a full refund to the original form of payment if it is returned within 60 days of purchase and you must have the original receipt. Returns without a receipt will be given store credit equal to the lowest selling price for that product in the past 90 days.

Returns with a gift receipt will be given in-store credit or can be exchanged for another product.

Lululemon

Any purchases made at Lululemon between Oct. 16 and Dec. 24 can be returned or exchanged through Jan. 23, 2024.

Nike

Most Nike items can be returned within 60 days of the delivery date or in-store purchase date.

American Eagle

American Eagle is one of the few brands that has no time limit on returns. You can get a full refund as long as you have your proof of purchase — aka receipt, order emails, invoice, order confirmation page or order details page.

If you don't have any of those things, you can still exchange your item or receive an in-store credit for the current price.

H&M

Any items purchased at H&M between Nov. 1 and Dec. 25 can be returned for full credit with a receipt through Jan. 31, 2024. If you don't have a receipt, you can exchange it for another item based on your item's current price.

Returns with a gift receipt are eligible for an exchange and will receive full credit based on the purchase price.

Apple

Apple products purchased between Nov. 3 and Dec. 25 can be returned through Jan. 8, 2024.

Best Buy

Best Buy purchases made from Oct. 27 through Dec. 30 can be returned until Jan. 13, 2024, excluding items with a third-party contract and holiday decorations.

Gifts people won't want to return

Anyone who uses earbuds of any kind probably doesn't clean them as often as they should. One Shop TODAY writer who used them on her own AirPods was surprised (and a little grossed out) by how much gunk came out.

They'll love this eye-catching ornament so much, they'll probably try to find a way to keep it up all year long.

Everyone can use the gift of better skin and hair. A satin pillowcase is an easy way to achieve that! This one comes in dozens of designs, including a few that feature some familiar faces.

For the person who's committed to bringing their lunch to school or work, this portable electric lunch warmer is perfect because it eliminates any dependence on a microwave and saves them time from waiting in line to use a communal machine.

Who can resist a good snack? This gift box has a delicious assortment of wasabi peanuts, trail mix, dark chocolate almonds, dried strawberries and more.

No more buying expensive, low-quality headphones in the airport to use on the plane! With this wireless audio transmitter, you can use your favorite Bluetooth headphones to enjoy your in-flight entertainment.

Stanley tumblers are the gift on everyone's wish list right now so this is sure to be received with excitement. It also made an appearance on the Google Shopping Holiday 100 list this year.

Another one you might recognize from Google's list (or your For You Page) is this belt bag has received rave reviews for its practicality, durable and stylish exterior.

Don't underestimate how much people value a pair of good socks. Bombas is a tried-and-true Shop TODAY editor favorite. It has all of the makings of the most comfortable sock they'll ever own.

You can't ever go wrong with a set of AirPods! These pocket-sized earbuds boast noise cancellation, water-resistance and up to six hours of listening time on a full charge.