20 Hispanic-owned beauty brands to shop and support right now

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

During Hispanic Heritage Month, TODAY is sharing the community’s history, pain, joy, and pride. We are highlighting Hispanic trailblazers and rising voices. TODAY will be publishing personal essays, stories, videos, and specials throughout the month of September and October. For more, head here.

Hispanic Heritage Month started Sept. 15, and there's no better way to celebrate than by learning about and supporting Hispanic-owned businesses.

According to a 2020 research report from the Stanford Latino Entrepreneurship Initiative, Latino-owned business are the "fastest growing segment of the U.S. small business ecosystem." The report also found that "the number of Latino-owned businesses has grown 34% over the last 10 years compared to just 1% for all other small businesses."

Despite the rapid growth, NBC News reported that Latino-owned businesses were seeing less loan approvals by national banks than white-owned business, which leads them to take on more personal financial risks.

So, during this month that is dedicated to the contributions of the Hispanic community in the United States, we are highlighting Hispanic-owned businesses changing the beauty industry.

Read on for 20 Hispanic-owned beauty brands you're sure to fall in love with.

Hispanic-owned beauty brands to support

Hailing from Barranquilla, Colombia, Harper's love for beauty came from time spent with her grandmother, who would host spa parties. Now, Tata's brand is beloved by beauty enthusiasts for its clean products that actually work.

You'll only need two pumps of this hydrating moisturizer to reap its benefits. Not only does promise to brighten the skin, but it also acts as a primer, which can help your makeup last longer throughout the day.

Before Rea Ann Silva created the revolutionary Beautyblender, she was a celebrity makeup artist whose clientele included Brandi, Eve, Dr. Dre and more. Silva, who is of Mexican, Portuguese, Spanish and Irish descent, told NBC News in 2019 that being Latina gave her "the vision and understanding about the nuances in skin tone, which directly correlated to my hands and my eyes mixing colors that made people feel comfortable in their own skin."

The beauty tool that changed it all helps make applying foundation and other makeup formulas a silky, streak-free process. It is designed to mimic the natural pores of the skin so that when you apply it, your pores won't be noticeable.

Honest Beauty founder Jessica Alba, who is of Mexican descent, launched The Honest Company with the intention of making a space for clean products that actually work. The company makes everything from diapers to face cleansers and launched its beauty line in 2015.

Selena Gomez launched Rare Beauty last year on the heels of her album, "Rare," which came out in Jan. 2020. The Mexican-American singer and actress says the brand is all about "embracing our own uniqueness," and turning unrealistic beauty standards on their heads. ​

This liquid blush offers medium coverage, so your cheeks can look just the right amount of rosy. It's available in eight different shades in both radiant and matte finishes.

Chillhouse doesn't only make manicure kits — it's a full salon with a flagship store in SoHo. Founder Cyndi Ramirez-Fulton, who is of Colombian descent, brought her business to life out of a desire to make self-care more affordable in New York City.

Checkerboard print is popping up everywhere, and we love the way this lilac pattern takes the trend to a new chic level.

This women-owned business was founded in 2016 by Mexico native Regina Merson. She set out to create bold makeup products, inspired by the obsession with glam in telenovelas and watching her own mother get ready for a night out. Now, you can find the brand on shelves in major retailers like Walmart.

Bright and bold, these shades are perfect for sealing off a dramatic look. They're packed with pigments that will hold up for hours without feathering.

Dr. Simone Xavier and Rene Xavier Filho are Brazil natives that set out to shake up the beauty world. The couple launched their first product, the Essential Kit, in 2009 and has shown no signs of stopping.

With a lipstick this pigmented, you won't even need a lip liner. It boasts a satin-matte finish that can last for hours.

Joanna Vargas needs needs no introduction. The Mexican-American skin care expert has done it all for high-profile celebs like Karlie Kloss and Michelle Williams and has her own line of high-end beauty products. She opened her first spa in 2006 and has been a standout in the industry ever since.

Full of antioxidants that target signs of aging, this daily serum promotes cell turnover and skin elasticity. Apply it to your clean face and neck after a shower to help your complexion glow.

Sustainable Glam launched in April 2020, founded by husband and wife team Javier and Fernanda Rabago. It prioritizes certified organic ingredients and sustainability in hair care.

This hair mask detangles, conditions, nourishes, controls frizz and more, making it a true multitasker. It's made with Argan oil, avocado oil, chia oil and other hair-loving ingredients, and comes in a recyclable bottle made from harvested sugarcane.

Founded by Brazilian influencer Camila Coehlo, Elaluz is a luxe beauty brand that focuses on clean ingredients and products that deliver "maximum impact with minimal effort." The brand uses EU cosmetic standards to formulate its products, so they are free of the 1600 chemicals banned overseas and are also Leaping Bunny Certified.

Infused with 24K gold, this formula adds a bit of shine and plump to any pout. It's also formulated with papaya seed oil and acai berry oil, which help keep lips hydrated.

Christen Dominique hails from Texas, but is of Mexican-Guyanese descent. She fell in love with makeup and its transformative powers at the age of 14 and hasn't stopped since. After launching a successful YouTube channel with more than four million followers, she decided it was time to launch her own brand to bring multi-purpose beauty products into the space.

Bold eye looks are everywhere right now, and this 12-shade palette is perfect for creating them. It includes both matte and shimmer finishes for both day and night looks.

Mabel and Shaira Fría, two Afro-Latina and Dominican-American sisters, founded Luna Magic in 2019 out of love for their culture. The women-led company prides itself on bright and bold products and packaging, which are nods to the vibrant and diverse hispanic culture. Earlier this year Mabel and Shaira brought their brand to Shark Tank — and walked away with an offer.

This neutral palette is one that you can use to create everyday makeup looks, as well as ones for nights out on the town. It features nine different shades, including matte colors and shimmers.

Like many curly girls, Julissa Prado struggled with finding the right products that worked for her hair. So she created her own. As a Mexican-American woman who had heard the term "pelo malo" (which means "bad hair" in Spanish) far too many times, she "wanted a product made with quality and natural ingredients that could celebrate all curl types, from my Tia’s coily strands to my sister’s loose waves." The company has been self-funded since 2017.

This defining cream features hydrating ingredients curls love: Aloe vera, shea butter and coconut oil, just to name a few. It enhances volume and minimizes frizz, so you can sport your best hair, all day long.

Gabriel De Santino founded Gabriel Cosmetics Inc. in 1992 as a botanical skin care company — now, the brand is comprised of three different brands: Gabriel, Zuzu Luxe and Clean Kids Naturally. A Latino raised off of the coast of Mexico, he was influenced by the holistic practices of his grandmother, which lead to his interest in skin care. Today, Gabriel Cosmetics makes makeup products and skin care products for both kids and adults.

This nude shade is both long-lasting and luxurious. It's formulated with jojoba seed and aloe, which help lock-in moisture, while the candelilla wax base helps provide deep color.

Gabriela Trujillo, an Alamar, Cuba, native who immigrated to the United States at just 3 years old, started dabbling with makeup as early as high school. She worked her way up from the the MAC Cosmetics kiosk at the mall and now owns her own beauty company, which is named after her hometown in Cuba.

Add instant yet subtle definition to your lips with this nude liner. It's a delicate light brown that suits fair to tan skin tones.

Co-founded by Lora Arellano, a Mexican-American makeup artist, Melt Cosmetics is best known for its richly pigmented lip products. Now, the brand has products for your eyes and face, too, including eyeshadow palettes, blushes, mascara and more.

Full coverage, a matte finish and bold; these lipsticks from Melt Cosmetics check all of the boxes. There are over a dozen shades to choose from, so you can find the right lip look for every kind of occasion.

Manny Gutierrez, a beauty influencer of Mexican descent (better known as Manny MUA), first made waves in the beauty world thanks to a successful YouTube career with over four million subscribers. Now, Gutierrez's own beauty brand, Lunar Beauty, is a space where he supports "an inclusive cosmetic community."

Highlighter can bring some serious glow to any makeup look and this buildable formula is pigmented with gold glitter for some extra sparkle.

Singer Becky G, known for her 2014 hit, "Shower," founded Treslúce Beauty in June of this year, People reported. She had been doing her own makeup on the road for quite some time and had a few collaborations with brands like CoverGirl before she decided to break into the beauty space on her own. Ingredients used in Treslúce Beauty products are sourced from Mexico and countries throughout Latin America, and the brand also collaborates with Hispanic designers to create their packaging.

These waterproof liners can be used to create a range of dramatic eye looks. The set of three includes a deep black shade, a brown shade and a blue shade, so you don't have to pick one over the other.

This skin care brand was created by Edwin Jimenez Casanova, who is from the Dominican Republic. Cuerpa, which is derived from "cuerpo," the Spanish word for body, prides itself on high-quality products that are made from high-quality ingredients. From its anti-aging face oils to hydrating lip tints, the brand says that its products are "free from synthetic ingredients, parabens, phthalate, fillers, chemicals, animal testing, mineral oils, petroleum and sodium laurel sulfate."

Virgin coconut oil, Moroccan oil, hemp butter and other skin-loving ingredients are packed into this body polish, which helps slough off dead skin cells. It can be used daily or as needed for smooth, silky skin.

Evelyn Ginossi, founder of Marine + Vine, is a first-generation Chilean-American raised in Southern California. Before starting Marine + Vine, Ginossi was a commercial transactions attorney. Marine + Vine is inspired by Southern California beaches and her summers spent in the South of France. The brand uses clean ingredients, using EU cosmetic standards to formulate their products.

Since this oil is formulated with kukui, macadamia and passion fruit oils, you can smell like summer all year long, even as the temperatures drop. It only takes a few spritzes to nourish and hydrate skin, while also giving it a bit of a glow.

For more stories like this, check out:

Subscribe to our Stuff We Love and One Great Find newsletters, and download our TODAY app to discover deals, shopping tips, budget-friendly product recommendations and more!