Need a gift for him? Check out these 25 can't-miss Black Friday sales, up to 60% off

If you're still shopping for the guys on your list, we have good news. Some of the best Black Friday deals of 2022 are on men's gifts, including tools, tech, clothes, and more. Whether he wants a new Fossil watch or a pair of flannel pants, you can find it on sale right now. The easy part is saving money. The hard part is weeding through the plethora of Black Friday deals deeply discounted this week.

To save you some precious time — time that could be spent on shopping on other best gifts — Shop TODAY combed through hundreds of deals on gifts for him and find the ones you can't afford to miss. Everything below is at least 30% off, and many items are more than 60% off. Supplies are limited, and these deals won't last, so don't delay!

Gifts for him on sale

Whether he's streaming his favorite music in the garage or making hands-free calls in his home office, he'll get tons of use out of this bestselling smart speaker, currently marked down by 63%. It has a nearly-five star average rating from more than 976,000 ratings.

Keep it simple and save up to 44% on this best-selling classic that has an impressive, almost five-star average rating from more than 105,000 ratings. Choose from 11 colors, the discount varies by color, and every color is at least 33% off. Can't decide on a color? At this price, why not get two?

He'll have no excuse to be late to your next date if you give him this bestselling watch — it a nearly five-star average rating from nearly 2,500 ratings — from Fossil. It's made of real leather and premium stainless steel and is water resistant up to 165 feet.

Even if he doesn't golf religiously, he'll appreciate this down vest, filled with responsibly-sourced feathers. Not only is it incredibly lightweight, but it also packs down into a pouch making it a must for fall and winter travel.

Save 45% on this base layer set he'll swear by on super cold days, especially on the slopes. These long johns have an over four-star average rating from nearly 7,500 reviews and come in seven colors and prints, including a cute holiday motif.

Save 50% on this bestselling (it has more than 17,200 ratings) cologne you also get to benefit from. The scent has hints of juniper, tarragon and mugwort, and at 3.4 ounces, it's a steal considering it's from Versace.

At half-off, these 100% cotton flannel pants are almost a no-brainer if he sleeps in PJs. They come in 11 colors and patterns and have two pockets as well as an adjustable drawstring waist.

At 44% off, this best-selling massage gun with more than 13,200 ratings is about half the price you'd pay to book him one just massage at a spa. It comes with six different massage heads, and based on how his body feels, he can choose from 20 different levels of intensity.

Despite being part of Lululemon's new hiking collection that dropped just a few months ago, these water-repellent hiking shorts are already marked down by 50%. Features-wise, they have cargo pockets, loops for hiking gear and even a hidden zippered pocket in the back for small valuables.

You can also enjoy 50% (prices start at $39) off this workout shirt made with a high-quality, quick-drying, sweat-wicking Lycra blend. It's available in four colors and sizes XS-XXL.

Save 34% on Amazon's best-selling shoe, starting at just $16.97 (they have an impressive close to five-star rating from more than 400,000 ratings), available in 46 fun colors. Of course, you can't go wrong with classic black. Even if you're on the fence about the design, they're 100% the hype.

These timeless Adidas slides are so popular — they have more than 24,000 ratings and are Amazon's bestselling slides — that he may already have a pair. But at over 50% off, how can you not score them before they're gone? Every guy can use a backup pair of their go-to shoe.

If he loves to cook, or you just make him help with prep, he can probably use a new set of knives, especially if they're 30% off. This 17-piece set from Chicago Cutlery has a high four-star average rating from 7,500 ratings.

Save nearly 50% on this 650-fill power down jacket featuring Eddie Bauer's signature StormRepel® DWR treatment. It's available in four colors and sizes, regular and tall.

At 33% off, these bestselling — they have more than 47,000 ratings — water-resistant Beats earbuds are worth checking out. They're Bluetooth compatible and offer up to eight hours of continuous listening (24 hours with the charging case). They also have active noise-cancelling, so they're great for travel.

If you don't want to drop $100 on name brand earbuds, consider these far more affordable earbuds currently 43% off. Despite not having the same name recognition, they have more than 24,000 ratings on Amazon and are waterproof and Bluetooth-compatible. The charging case can even double as a charger for his phone.

Not all tumblers are created equally as evident by this double wall vacuum insulated cup, currently 38% off, from Klean Kanteen. It keeps hot drinks hot for up to four hours and cold drinks cold for up to 20 hours.

Save more than 50% on these eco-friendly swimming trunks from Patagonia that come in four colors and an array of sizes. If he cares at all about sustainability, he'll enjoy knowing they're made from recycled fishing nets.

As far as screwdriver bits go, it doesn't get much better than this DEWALT set that boasts an impressive 4.8-star average rating from nearly 76,000 ratings. It comes with 40 pieces, all neatly organized in a compact storage case.

At 60% off, these insulated mittens with a soft wool lining are a steal. Whether he's wearing them while snowboarding or simply scraping ice off the windshield of your car, his fingers will thank you. Choose from black or steel grey and sizes S-XL.

Good socks aren't a luxury people often think to buy for themselves during the year, and Bombas socks are not only really thick and warm—but they also donate a pair of socks per pair purchased. Their Black Friday sale is 25% off sitewide (with code BIGSALE25), so grab a fun gift pack for your guy to keep his toes toasty!

If he loves to whip up delicious meals in the kitchen (lucky you!), he'll love this sous vide cooker, which is a whopping 34% off, coming in at under $100. From pork to potatoes, this sous vide will produce the most tender, slow-cooked meals.

He'll be able to bring his favorite tunes anywhere (think: to the beach, a camping trip, or just in the other room) with this portable Bluetooth speaker that's now 50% off and under $30 (!). It's also waterproof, dust-proof, and has an almost perfect 5-star rating with over 20,000 reviews.

This charging station is a true multi-tasker, so he can charge his AirPods, iWatch, and phone all at the same time. Bonus: the compact footprint means less cords to keep tidy around the house for all his electronics! This clever charging station is 20% off, and comes in under $30.

This classic henley tee comes in six colors and is marked down by 50%, a huge discount for Everlane. Plus, this Black Friday Everlane is donating $1 for every order to the organization Tree People, so you're doing a little good with your order!

When is Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2022?

Black Friday is Friday, Nov. 25. Cyber Monday falls on the Monday after Black Friday every year. This year, Cyber Monday lands on Nov. 28, 2022.

Is it better to buy on Black Friday or Cyber Monday?

The experts say that really depends on what you're looking to buy with categories being different each year. Julie Ramhold, Consumer Analyst with DealNews.com says some years the highest discount for clothing has been on Black Friday but then on Cyber Monday the next year. However, RetailMeNot Shopping Expert, Kristin McGrath mentions she's typically seen Black Friday be the best day for TVs, game consoles, toys and appliances.