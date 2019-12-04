This wrapping paper with your face on it might be better than the gift itself

Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.
Now that the holiday shopping season has officially begun, it won't be long before it’s time to get wrapping. The first step? Finding the perfect wrapping paper.
Look no further because Gift Wrap My Face has customizable wrapping paper that's just as exciting as the actual gift.
Gift Wrap My Face Wrapping Paper
Printed on a thick matte paper, the designs can be personalized with the face or faces of your loved ones.
The site offers a variety of fun wrapping paper templates that can be customized with personal photos. Simply select which print you like best, upload your photo and the design team will do the rest. Customers have the option to order one roll at a time or buy the value bundle of five rolls.
Some popular holiday papers include the Reindeer Antlers, Elfie Selfie and Fa La Llama.
The paper options aren’t limited to only holiday themes, either. The site also offers personalized wrapping paper for a range of occasions from birthdays and weddings to baby showers and even Valentine’s Day.
We haven't tried it ourselves, but from the reviews on the website, it's clear that shoppers love their personalized wrapping paper.
“The photo faces were clear and perfectly placed on the characters!” one customer wrote on the website. “The paper is thick and very good quality. I was extremely satisfied and have recommended the site to many.”
Gift Wrap My Face wrapping paper is currently on sale for only $18, so why not give your family gifts wrapped in paper that they'll never forget.
