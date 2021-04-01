The latest celebrity accessory is … a massive water bottle?

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

From apps that send you hydration reminders to smart water bottles that sync up to your phone, there are plenty of fancy options that will help you meet your water intake goals. But a current Hollywood-approved hydration trend proves that when it comes to reaching your eight-plus glasses a day, sometimes the simplest solutions are the most effective.

Plastic gallon-sized water bottles are one of the newest celebrity-loved accessories, and Justin Sylvester, co-host of “Daily Pop” on E!, told Hoda Kotb all about the unexpected trend on Hoda & Jenna's "Trendsday Wednesday." A-list stars including Kendall Jenner and Dakota Johnson have been spotted toting around the massive water bottle. And while celebrities aren’t usually known for having the most affordable accessories, these start at just $13.

Filling up a gallon-sized bottle at the beginning of the day isn't just a good way to make sure you’re properly hydrated, it may help you reach your other wellness goals, since “it’s a workout at the same time,” Sylvester said.

While there are plenty of options to choose from, the HydroMATE Gallon Motivational Water Bottle seems to be the most popular. Chrissy Teigen previously shared hers on her Instagram story and Kaley Cuoco posted a video to Instagram in July 2020, where she named the bottle as one of the items that has gotten her through quarantine.

In the video, Cuoco said the water bottle, which has motivational sayings along the side, is “like a water bottle cheerleader that just pep talks you all the way.”

The encouraging aspect is a common theme among the bottles. Many also feature suggested time markers, which help you track your progress and make the 128 ounces feel way more achievable.

Below, we rounded up six options so you can stay just as hydrated as your favorite celebrities.

This celebrity-approved option will help you stay on top of your water consumption all day long, thanks to the motivational sayings and two-hour time markers.

With an extra-wide mouth, you can fit citrus or herbs into this water bottle to spice up your H2O.

This bottle comes in twelve fun color options, from solid green or blue to ombre patterns. And it can be carried two ways, thanks to the built-in handle and the convenient carrying strap.

This bottle has a convenient one-touch flip top and a removable strainer, so you can easily infuse your water with citrus.

Lifestyle expert Jenn Falik previously recommended this popular bottle as a way to stick to your New Year's hydration resolutions, but with motivational markers and plenty of fun color options to choose from, we think it's a great tool to help you reach your hydration goals all year long.

This motivational bottle comes with two interchangeable lids, one with a wide mouth and one with a straw, to suit your preferred drinking style.

"I love this product so much," one verified reviewer wrote about this bottle. "It looks so pretty (I didn’t know a water bottle could). It has helped me drink more water and it motivates me to meet the marks." The best part? All of the colors are currently on sale for just $15.99

