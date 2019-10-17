What I consider to be magic in a 1.5-ounce aerosol can, this spray stops blisters before they start by creating a barrier on the skin that prevents rubbing.

Here’s how it works: spray the solution directly onto the skin where the friction occurs, wait roughly 90 seconds for it to dry and you’re good to go! For stronger protection, I would recommend adding multiple layers. One important thing to note is that this spray is intended to protect your skin before the blister has formed, so don’t apply it onto a blister or irritated skin.

While I've tried other "blister-preventing" products, none of them have worked as well as this one. Compared to other anti-blister balms and sticks, the PreHeels formula is so much more powerful and provides protection for four to six hours.

But you don't have to rely on only my word. The reviews from happy customers speak for themselves.

"This is a must-have for anyone who ever has issues with wearing heels," one shopper raved. "I love this product and have gotten all of my friends hooked as well."

One reviewer said it was perfect for a busy wedding weekend.

"PreHeels is a lifesaver!" the reviewer wrote. "I used it for a wedding weekend (aka 3 nights in a row in heels..nightmare!) and absolutely fell in love with this. Not ONE blister!"

So if you've finally had enough with painful rubbing and blisters, give this $16 spray a shot!

For more stuff we love, check out these articles:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!